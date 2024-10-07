The longstanding legacy that Neighbours has created through decades of iconic episodes and dramatic moments go hand-in-hand with the veteran actors portraying the characters.

We all recognise Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), but what about the newbie actors?

There are some legacy cast members in Neighbours.

(Image: Instagram)

There are plenty of Australian actors who shot to stardom with the help of Neighbours including Margot Robbie, Brooke Satchwell, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem and Eliza Taylor.

Naturally, we are curious which newcomer could be the next big star.

Continue scrolling to see all the new and fresh faces joining the Neighbours cast.

Stream Neighbours on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.