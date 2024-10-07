The longstanding legacy that Neighbours has created through decades of iconic episodes and dramatic moments go hand-in-hand with the veteran actors portraying the characters.
We all recognise Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) and Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), but what about the newbie actors?
There are plenty of Australian actors who shot to stardom with the help of Neighbours including Margot Robbie, Brooke Satchwell, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue, Delta Goodrem and Eliza Taylor.
Naturally, we are curious which newcomer could be the next big star.
Continue scrolling to see all the new and fresh faces joining the Neighbours cast.
Rarmian Newton
Joining the cast in late 2024 is guest star Sebastian ‘Seb’ Metcalfe, portrayed by Rarmian Newton. The newcomer will be a familiar face from Krista’s past.
“His presence is set to send shockwaves through Erinsborough for a long time to come,” the official Neighbours Instagram wrote.
Gemma Bird Matheson
Gemma is returning to the not-so-quiet town of Erinsborough to reprise her role as Kiri Durant. We haven’t seen the character since 2022 and Neighbours has teased she will make a ruffle.
“Last seen back in 2022, Kiri is set to cause a stir when she visits her friends and family on Ramsay Street,” an Instagram caption read. “But will her ex – Nicolette be pleased to see her?”
Chrishell Stause
American actress, Hollywood real estate agent and TV personality Chrishell Stause is joining the cast of Neighbours later this year in guest role, Yasmine Shields.
Yasmine is a glamorous and successful businesswoman pursuing an exiting work opportunity – but Ten has teased there will more to her story than what meets the eye.
“I am honoured and excited to join such a beloved and iconic show! Coming from the world of soaps in the U.S., it’s back to my first love in the entertainment industry,” she said. “They pitched me an idea for a character, and I was immediately excited to figure out a way to make it happen. Ramsay Street here I come!”
Chrishell is best known for starring in Selling Sunset, The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives and All My Children.
Stephanie McIntosh
Harold’s daughter, Sky Mangel returns to Ramsay Street!
“Hot on the heels of Harold… Sky will be dropping by to visit her dear old grandad. But what else has brought her back to Erinsborough? Stephanie McIntosh will be reprising her much loved role in the coming weeks,” Neighbours teased.
Ian Smith
Our beloved Harold Bishop is returning to Erinsborough! It has been a long fifteen years without Harold since Ian Smith departed Neighbours 1991 – with the odd guest appearances in 1996, 2011, 2015 and 2022.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ian Smith back to the show and the opening titles, where he belongs,” his return statement read on Instagram.
James Beaufort
There is a new Rodwell hitting Ramsay Street. James (second from the right) is joining as Andrew’s younger brother, Felix.
April Rose Pengilly & Jodi Gordon
April (left) and Jodi (right) reprised their roles as Chloe Brennan and Elly Conway respectively.
Majella Davis
Majella joined Neighbours in late 2023 as Krista, who was shocking alive!
Viva Bianca
Viva joins Erinsborough as Cara’s sister, Chelsea Murphy.
Shiv Palekar
Harold’s was under new managment with Shiv joining the Neighbours cast as newbie Haz Devkar. Plus Trevor the dog returned!
Lucinda Armstrong-Hall
Lucinda reprised her role as Holly Hoyland in late 2023.
Candice Leask
Candice reprised her role as Wendy Rodwell in the Neighbours reboot.
Lloyd Will
Lloyd returned as Sergeant Andrew Rodwell.
Emerald Chan
Sadie Rodwell returned in the Neighbours reboot with Emerald.
Georgie Stone
Georgie portrays Mackenzie Hargreaves on the soap.
Matt Wilson & Takaya Honda
Matt (left) portrays Aaron Brennan, meanwhile Takaya (right)- who departed the show early 2024 – previously starred as David.