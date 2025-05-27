Grief is a powerful feeling that manifests in different ways throughout one’s life as one attempts to continue living in the memory of someone they have lost.

Veteran entertainment journalist Angela Bishop, who lost her late husband, Peter Baikie, in 2013 after a long battle with cancer, recently took a moment to honour their marriage.

In an emotional Instagram post, Angela ruminated on their wedding anniversary by marking the occasion with a picture from their big day and a heartfelt message.

The post read, “20 years ago today. I miss you with all my heart.”

Angela and Peter on their wedding day sixteen years ago. (Credit: Instagram)

Over the years, Angela has shared many tributes to Peter and reflected on their love.

“Today would have been our 16th wedding anniversary,” she shared in 2021. “We probably wouldn’t have done anything too fancy, maybe a nice dinner at one of our favourite restaurants.

“Amelia would have come along (with her personal supply of tomato sauce) and we would have laughed, shared stories about our early days of dating, and told her what a magical time our wedding day was.

“I am grateful for all the wonderful days we had, but I will forever wish we could have had more ❤️.”

“I am grateful for all the wonderful days we had, but I will forever wish we could have had more.” (Credit: Getty)

In 2019, the Studio 10 host opened up to The Australian Women’s Weekly about life after Peter’s death.

“You’ve got to quickly have a dash to the loo and have a cry then reapply the mascara and come back again,” she said.

“I don’t try to keep the grief in when it hits, otherwise I’ll do myself an injury. You’ve got to go and find somewhere to have a little cry. I do it a lot in the traffic in the car, or in the car park at work. You just have to let it out.

“Some days I think I’m resilient, others I think I’m cactus. I haven’t got enough distance to be able to look at it objectively. I don’t know if I ever will. But you have to get up and put one foot in front of the other and keep going. And, of course, I’ve got the best reason to do that,” shared Angela.

“Some days I think I’m resilient, others I think I’m cactus.” (Credit: Instagram)

