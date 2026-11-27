What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

The November full moon is in Gemini, and is clashing with the planet of change and mayhem, Uranus.

This is your last big chance this year to rewrite the script.

You have to believe it’s possible.

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Change can be in your favour even if it’s a bit jarring.

★ Remember to breathe!

For more from Yasmin

Click here for: Your mid-year stars October-December for every horoscope

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You need to be careful as we go into the end of the year that you don’t let that little crabby side of you come out to play too much.

Remember it’s the season of goodwill.

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It’s good to get any issues out in the open before 2027, but not if it disturbs everyone’s peace – including yours.

★ Speak nicely!

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

You should start to feel slightly less frantic now as Mars leaves your sign for another two years.

Hopefully you’ve accomplished a lot in the past few weeks.

Focus on what you want to achieve regarding your finances in 2027.

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★ Set some goals and be proactive!

For more from Yasmin

Read more: We couldn’t afford to buy then we won $2.2M prize!

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Mars is moving into your sign for the first time in two years.

That’s a bit like getting a rocket put under you – so hold on and enjoy the ride.

Whatever you want to close out before the end of the year, you now have all the firepower you need to do it.

★ Make no excuses! It’s time to make your dreams come true!

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

A last-minute trip before the year is out could be on the cards now.

If that’s the case, try and go with the flow, the less resistance, the better.

It’s also a very good time to get back on the spiritual bandwagon if you’ve fallen off.

★ Just close your eyes and say, “Ommm”.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

It’s all about change for you.

The relationship repair you’ve been waiting for will be here soon enough.

Try to work through any of the issues that you normally don’t like to talk about.

At work, your efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.

★ Time to take a little bit of a breather.

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

The November full moon is in your Love Zone, which means it’s time for you to turn the corner in at least one important relationship.

If you’ve been re-evaluating how you feel about someone, this is the week when you might decide to take action.

★ To thine own self be true.

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

The November full moon is asking you to find a balance between all the things that you have to do, including all the people who need you to look after them a little

bit, versus what you need to do for yourself to have some peace of mind.

★ You’ve got this.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

I’m happy to report that your relationships in general and your love life specifically are going to be a little bit easier moving forward.

The planet of arguments and disputes, Mars, is finally leaving your Love Zone this week.

★ It’s going to be much easier for you to hold your tongue.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

It’s easy to get absorbed in all the things you haven’t done, your professional goals not kicked, and any personal matters proving problematic.

The skies this week urge you to make sure you find a life balance.

★ Avoid focusing on one thing alone and letting everything else crumble.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Don’t discount any brilliant and unusual ideas you get this week.

The full moon and Uranus are both triggering your zone of genius.

Mars is backing up the rear and allowing you to work harder than you’ve worked for a very long time. Keep going!

★ Let there be light!

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

If you wanted 2026 to be the year that you turned the corner but so far it’s been nothing special, this week could be your turning point.

The full moon is triggering some electric energies in your Financial Zones.

Stand on your own financial feet.

★ Believe in your own abundance.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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