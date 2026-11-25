On March 12th, 2011, two workers for Lululemon – Jayna Murray and Brittany Norwood – closed the store after working the late shift and went to leave.

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Before they could clock out, they were required to carry out a routine security check on each other’s bags, a company policy designed to prevent employee theft.

Read more: My son’s killer called me “mum” and stole his identity

Jayna Murray. (Image: Supplied)

When Jayna looked through Brittany’s bag, she found a pair of yoga leggings with the tag still attached.

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Brittany quickly insisted she had bought them from another colleague.

Suspicious, Jayna phoned the employee to check.

The answer was immediate – no, she hadn’t sold Brittany anything.

A tense silence settled between the two women.

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At 9.45pm, they locked up the store and walked into the night, the air thick with discomfort and unspoken accusation.

By 9.51pm, Jayna called her manager to report what she believed was attempted theft.

At almost the same time, Brittany phoned another employee, Isla Rab, claiming she had left her bus pass inside the store and needed someone to let her back in.

Within hours, one of the most shocking workplace murders in American history would unfold…

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Jayna’s co-worker Brittany Norwood became notorious for the Lululemon murder. (Image: Supplied)

The following morning, March 12th, police responded to a disturbing report from a man who worked next door.

He had arrived to open the adjacent Apple Store and was startled to hear moaning coming through the wall, as though someone inside the Lululemon shop was in pain.

Alarmed, he called a supervisor, who looked through the glass door and saw a chaotic scene – overturned mannequins, smeared blood, and signs of a struggle.

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They called the police immediately. Inside, officers made a harrowing discovery.

Lululemon murder

Thirty-year-old Jayna Murray lay dead in the back storage area.

She had been beaten, stabbed, and strangled in a prolonged attack described by investigators as “ferocious” and “anger driven.”

Her body bore 331 wounds, inflicted by at least six different weapons – a wrench, a hammer, a razor, a rope, a knife, and a metal clothing hanger.

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Jayna’s co-worker, 26-year-old Brittany Norwood, was found in another part of the shop.

Her hands were bound above her head, and her legs tied together.

She was bloodied, shaking, and claimed she’d been sexually assaulted.

Between sobs, she told detectives that two masked intruders had broken in after closing, tied them both up, attacked Jayna, and assaulted her.

The community of Bethesda, Maryland – a typically quiet, upmarket suburb – reeled in horror.

Detectives began investigating immediately, but something about Brittany’s account didn’t sit right.

Her bindings were loose – almost staged.

She had no serious injuries, no defensive wounds, and the supposed sexual assault left no physical evidence.

Her clothes were torn in clean, straight lines, not the jagged rips consistent with a struggle.

Second, there were bloody footprints throughout the store left by a pair of size-14 shoes.

But detectives discovered those very shoes – still spattered with blood – in Lululemon’s back room.

They belonged to the store and had been used, investigators believed, to stage evidence of a third party.

They also only walked around Jayna’s body, never over it.

Whoever wore those shoes had carefully avoided stepping in certain places – something random attackers would not have bothered with.

Phyllis and David Murray at court in October 2011, on the fourth day of the trial of their daughter Jayna’s Lululemon murder (Image: Getty Images)

Forensic examination of the scene showed that Jayna had fought desperately for her life – blood smeared along shelves and walls revealed how she tried to crawl away.

Brittany, on the other hand, had only minor, superficial injuries, far less than detectives would expect from someone supposedly attacked alongside Jayna by two violent intruders.

Her cuts and bruises looked more like staging than the result of a real struggle.

The masked intruder story quickly crumbled.

Detectives now turned their focus to the hours leading up to the killing.

Through phone records and staff interviews, the truth began to surface.

After Jayna reported the alleged theft to her manager, Brittany may have feared she would lose her job.

She was already on thin ice – past employers had documented patterns of stealing from colleagues.

When she phoned Isla, claiming to have forgotten her bus pass, investigators believe Brittany was already planning to lure Jayna back inside the shop.

There, an argument escalated into deadly violence.

The brutality of the attack stunned even experienced murder investigators.

The number of wounds indicated not only rage, but time. Jayna endured a prolonged, vicious assault.

When Jayna no longer moved, Brittany set about staging the scene.

She tied herself up, scattered tools, dragged mannequins around the shop, and arranged the size-14 shoes to create the illusion of multiple attackers.

It was a detailed performance – but it wasn’t enough.

The forensic evidence spoke louder than her lies.

Phyllis Murray speaking to the media, supported by her husband David, after the sentencing of their daughter’s killer. (Image: Getty Images)

Jayna Murray was a part-time Lululemon employee and a much-loved graduate student at Johns Hopkins University.

Friends described her as warm, compassionate, and full of joy.She loved adventure – skydiving, bungee jumping, exploring far-flung places.

She adored her family and was known for her infectious laugh and boundless optimism.

Her life was bright, full of promise, and tragically cut short.

As the investigation closed in, Brittany’s story shifted repeatedly before she finally stopped talking.

In November 2011, she was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Three months later, in January 2012, a judge sentenced her to life in prison without parole – the harshest sentence possible in Maryland at the time.

The courtroom was packed with Jayna’s family and supporters.

Her father spoke through tears: “We will never understand why this happened…but we will honour Jayna by living as she did – with love, courage, and joy.”

Brittany Norwood appealed her conviction, claiming the killing was not premeditated and that she acted in the heat of the moment.

The courts rejected the appeal, stating the attack had gone far beyond impulsive violence.

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