50 challenges made me fearless by 50!

Lisa Niver, 56, wanted to find life after divorce. She set herself 50 challenges to achieve by 50. Here she shares her story:

Slipping the letter into my husband’s passport, I left it at the hotel reception desk.

I need space. Don’t call me, it said.

Then I caught the next flight out of Thailand.

After yet another argument, I was hysterical.

I thought travelling together might help fix us. But it wasn’t working, and during my flight home, I wrote down everything I didn’t like about our marriage.

I’ve created the life I dreamed of – and you can too! (Image: Supplied)

Aged 47, I moved back in with my parents, into my childhood bedroom.

Some days, I wasn’t sure how I’d get from breakfast to lunchtime.

I felt like a failure, and so lonely, my skin was crawling.

Eventually, I called my friend Richard for advice.

“I’m filming a series for a travel website in Puerto Rico,” he offered. “How would you feel about co-hosting it?”

A travel blogger myself, I accepted immediately.

Maybe this was just what I needed…

During the packed shooting schedule, I got the opportunity to go scuba diving and zip-lining.

It was strange doing activities without my husband, but I realised it made me feel strong.

“I can’t go back to married life,” I told Mum and Dad back home. “I want to keep travelling.”

Me scuba diving with sharks. (Image: Supplied)

I filed for divorce and sold my engagement and wedding rings, as well as the apartment where we’d lived.

To fund my trip, I decided to write features on all the places I visited to sell along the way.

Then, seeing something online, I had another flash of inspiration.

My 50th birthday was coming up – I could try 50 new things before 50.

It would make turning the milestone a huge celebration.

At lunch, I told my friend Ronit about it.

“Start now!” she said.

“Start what now?” I asked.

“Let me help you order sushi,” she replied.

This was a big deal for me. I had food allergies and was a picky eater.

But I relented, and when I put the salmon sashimi she’d chosen into my mouth, I decided it wasn’t the worst thing I’d eaten.

My 50 New Things had officially begun!

Me in Tanzania. (Image: Supplied)

I told a few people about my idea, and two weeks later, my friend Zoey, who I’d worked with on a ship as a children’s entertainer, suggested I sail with her as a guest on another cruise.

On board, I discovered a scarily high ropes course with a view of the ocean.

This would be good for my list, I thought.

Terrified, I took deep breaths as I made my way across, almost giving up halfway. Then I screamed with excitement at the end!

Loading the player…

For my 49th birthday, I combined a series of press trips to create an epic adventure. A month in the Caribbean, starting in Aruba, followed by Bonaire, Mexico, and Cuba.

Finally, I was feeling brave… ish!

While diving, we encountered a school of beautiful Caribbean reef squid. I also swam with sharks, went cave swimming, and underground rafting – all firsts!

The more friends and colleagues heard about my adventures, the more my list grew.

Me in Mongolia having a laugh with kids. (Image: Supplied)

I went salsa dancing, made ceramics and skied with a champion. I even went mountain biking. After falling off a bike as a kid, I’d been terrified of riding again.

But I overcame my fear, and as I sped downhill, it felt like I was flying. I was so proud of myself.

And when I received an invitation for a press trip to Shanghai, I jumped at the chance.

After arriving, I felt like I belonged. On my own, I was confident, assured.

I visited a school in Kenya. (Image: Supplied)

Later, a trip to California saw me performance driving, whizzing faster with every lap, like someone from The Fast and the Furious! Something I never would’ve done before.

As I neared the end of my list, there was one thing I just had to include – an African safari.

In Tanzania, my 100th country, I got close enough to the elephants to take selfies.

In Kenya, I took my hula hoop to a village. The children loved having a go and even the warriors joined in! One laughed so hard he fell down!

Then came my final challenge and 50th birthday. I wanted to do something spectacular!

I was excited to visit TANNA volcano. (Image: Supplied)

My entire life, I said I’d never jump out of a plane. But my limits had shifted. It was time to skydive.

On the way up, attached to my guide, I began to tremble.

“How can you be scared of this when you scuba with sharks?” he joked.

As he pushed off the edge, we free-fell away from the plane.

Soaring through the air like a bird, the wind pulled my face back and the earth rushed up at me. Then, parachute deployed, we peacefully floated like clouds.

When I first left my husband, I was told I was brave. Now, I knew I was.

If I could jump out of a plane, I could overcome whatever came next.

Me skydiving on my 50th birthday. (Image: Supplied)

I turned my journey into a book, which was so cathartic.

I want people to know it’s never too late to explore the world and create the life you dream of, whatever our age.

Of course, there have been hard times.

But there’s also been laughter and hope, and I know this journey I’m on is worth it.

