Weekly Horoscope: November 9 – 15, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Going back over old territory is par for the course for you right now.

There isn’t much you can do about it.

That said, when you go back over something, you may see a fresh angle or a new solution. Give it a go – you may surprise yourself.

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★ When you look for the good, the good is what you’ll see.

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Click here for: Your mid-year stars October-December for every horoscope

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Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Everything feels a little confusing and uncertain now.

This is actually good! It may not feel like it right now, but there is hope and possibility.

When you can trust in a positive outcome, then that’s what you’ll receive.

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★ Like credit, borrow your future happiness and experience it today.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

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You’re being encouraged to let go of old features of your persona so you can upgrade toa new level.

Self help, personal development and any other kind of work that helps you evolve to your future self is highly recommended right now.

★ When you face your limiting beliefs, the sky becomes the limit.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Money has been a bit funny recently.

It’s challenged you to think about abundance in a variety of new ways.

Today, a breakthrough of sorts is possible.

A dream, a spiritual download or your intuition will reveal all.

★ Your job now is to trust in your inner knowing and believe.

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

It’s truly amazing how having the right people in your life can really change it for the better.

Your social circles, professional colleagues or any groups or communities you’re involved with are included.

Be grateful for all who support you.

★ Surround yourself with the best, and that’s what you’ll get.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

You’ll soon see that all the confusion and uncertainty you’ve been experiencing will have a method in its madness.

Until then, double down on your sense of faith and trust that you are indeed on the right path.

★ When in doubt, that is when you need to believe the most!

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

When you have a friend who just understands you the way no-one else can, reach out to them and say thanks!

Show them just how much you appreciate having them in your life, and what they mean to you.

★ Even if things aren’t perfect, they are perfect for right now.

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

If you’ve been considering changing careers or adjusting some of the big picture plans that you have, then you could be very fortunate.

This week is the perfect time to alter your course. You may get closer to knowing what you want out of life

★ You don’t always need logic, but being certain really helps..

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Things don’t have to be perfect to still be good.

This is an idea that you would benefit from sticking to when it comes to all kinds of relationships.

Perfection isan illusion but working towards it is what it is all about..

★ Don’t let perfect become the enemy of good.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

You may get the feeling that all the effort and hard work you’ve endured is finally showing signs of being worthwhile.

Even if it still feels as though the road ahead is long, a positive attitude will make all the difference.

★ Every day you’re getting closer to what you really want to achieve.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

It doesn’t matter how dark the clouds are right now, there is a silver lining if you choose to look.

This week, that silver lining will appear.

It will be well worth the effort to see it, even if it means rehashing old issues.

★ Seeing something again can help you see it differently.

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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

Venus, your guiding star is still retrograde, which means most things aren’t working out how you’d prefer.

That said, some things are working as they are meant to.

If you see hope and optimism things will improve.

★ The best really is yet to come but you have to expect it.

For more from Yasmin

Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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