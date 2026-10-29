My Mormon parents don’t know I make a fortune on OnlyFans

IN SHORT
- Growing up in a strict Mormon family, Kit struggled to fit in with her parents’ beliefs.
- After a series of explosive arguments, she left home determined to make her own way.
- While studying and working as a personal trainer, she decided to give OnlyFans a go.
- She was stunned when she made $15,000 in her first month.
- Now, she’s built a hugely successful career, but her parents still have no idea what she does.
- Here, Kit Barrus, 27, tells her story.
I stood gawping at my dad as he shouted at me through his tears.
Then suddenly, everything snapped into focus.
“You read my diary?” I yelled, my chest tightening with rage and fear.
I had no idea what was coming next.
It was 2015. I was 16 and had only recently lost my virginity – something I’d written about in my diary, never imagining anyone would read it.
Least of all my dad.
Coming from a Mormon background, it couldn’t have been worse.
My whole life, I’d been taught the importance of chastity.
But deep down, I already knew the religion wasn’t for me. I just hadn’t found the courage to say it out loud.
The fallout was immediate.
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My parents pulled me out of school and began homeschooling me.
Tensions at home escalated quickly, until things became so strained I was sent to live with my gran for two years.
Eventually, I returned home and finished high school with good grades.
But the peace didn’t last. At 19, everything erupted again.
My dad found a single edible and a vibrator in my bedside table, sparking another explosive row.
Furious and feeling suffocated, I stormed out and didn’t come back.
For a while, I couch surfed between friends’ places, trying to find my footing.
Eventually, I landed a nine-to-five job at a law firm, where I stayed for five years, working hard and saving enough to finally get a place of my own.
For the first time, I felt independent.
During that time, I also discovered fitness. I started lifting weights at the gym and it completely transformed not just my body, but the way I saw myself.
I lost 27kg and felt stronger, physically and mentally.
Then, at 23, I made a bold decision. I’d taken up jujitsu and mixed martial arts (MMA), and I was fed up with my long hair constantly getting in the way.
Sitting in the hairdresser’s chair, I bit my lip as the scissors worked through my hair.
Then came the clippers.
“Oh my God,” I gasped as it fell away.
I loved my short hair instantly, but a flicker of doubt crept in. Would men still find me attractive?
As it turned out, I had nothing to worry about. Dating wasn’t an issue at all.
By 2016, I’d saved enough to enrol in college and begin studying psychology – something I’d always felt drawn to.
At first, the course was flexible, allowing me to keep working full-time while I studied and support myself.
My days were relentless – early classes, straight into work, then back again for evening lectures. It was exhausting, but I was determined to make it work.
Then, in my final year, everything changed.
The timetable became far less flexible, and I was forced to quit my nine-to-five.
To stay afloat, I started working as a personal trainer at a gym.
The hours suited my new schedule better, but financially, it was a struggle.
For the first time in a while, I felt the pressure creeping back in.
I started making TikToks as a way to promote my personal training, setting myself the challenge of posting a video every day.
Slowly but surely, it started to work.
My following grew to 30,000, and along the way, I found myself opening up and sharing more about my life, my journey and who I really was.
Then one day, a follower messaged me.
Have you ever thought about doing OnlyFans? they suggested. It could really help your situation.
I laughed it off at first.
But the comment lingered.
And before long, the idea had planted itself firmly in my mind.
But with my short hair and muscular frame, I wasn’t sure I fit the mould.
Men want big-boobed blondes, I thought.
Still, I decided to give it a go. I set up a page and started promoting it through my TikTok, not expecting much to come of it.
Then the first month’s money rolled in.
When I saw I’d made $15,000, my jaw dropped.
This is insane, I thought.
It was more money than I could have ever dreamed of making as a personal trainer.
I bought a proper camera.
If I’m going to do this, I’m doing it right, I told myself.
I committed to posting every day and replying to everyone who messaged me.
Not all of it was sexual – some people just wanted to talk, ask for advice, or even get gym tips.
Using social media to promote my page, things quickly took off.
The money I made allowed me to enrol in a mathematics degree – something I’d always wanted to pursue but never thought was realistic.
The workload made it impossible to hold a traditional job, but with OnlyFans, I could work around my schedule.
After graduating, I made OnlyFans my full-time career.
My mathematics background gave me a strategic edge in the subscription work.
I treat it like a business, analysing churn rates, price elasticity and user behaviour.
I now earn in a month what a maths professor might make in a year.
Maybe one day, if I burn out or want a change, I’ll return to mathematics as a career.
But right now, I love what I do.
OnlyFans has given me the freedom to live life on my own terms, travel the world, buy the things I want, and set myself up for the future.
Of course, it hasn’t come without consequences.
Some friends didn’t agree with my choices and turned their backs on me.
I reconciled with my parents two years ago, but they still don’t know what I do, and there’s always the risk of losing them again.
I just hope that one day they’ll see my success and be proud of me.
Looking back at my strict upbringing, it’s hard to believe how much my life has changed.
I don’t recognise that little Mormon girl anymore.
She was never truly me.
And now, I’m proud of the person I’ve become.