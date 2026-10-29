Sam Armytage spills truth about Hollywood romance as interview turns ‘wild’

“Well, that was a bit wild,” former Sunrise star Sam Armytage admitted as she signed off from the latest episode of her new podcast, Act Two, on October 28.

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The broadcasting veteran had been interviewing shock jock Kyle Sandilands for the third episode of her new show – and so it was perhaps no surprise that the chat took some twists and turns.

Sam Armytage herself admits that the third episode of her podcast turned a little bit “wild”. (Credit: Getty)

Just over two weeks had passed since Sam found herself ambushed about her personal life as she appeared on Kyle Sandilands Live to promote her new career venture – thanks to a question thrown her way by Intern Max on the show, who just happens to be the son of Channel Seven star Michael Usher.

“There used to be some stuff in the press about Dad and you … that you and him had relations?” the 20-year-old asked Sam, 50, live on air

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“I can’t believe you are doing this to your own father,” the Golden Bachelor host laughed, before conceding that they had indeed gone on “a few dates” back in the day.

Of course, the revelation quickly garnered online interest – despite Sam now being happily single and Michael being in a relationship with a corporate lawyer called Georgia.

And so when Kyle sat down with Sam for a chat on Act Two, she was quick to bring up the awkward segment.

Introducing Kyle, Sam assured the former KIIS star that she wasn’t going to “ambush” him like he had with her.

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“When you came in, we had a young gentleman on our show, and unbeknownst to me, he brought up something to do with your dating past. Now, I was completely unaware of that,” Kyle insisted, as Sam acknowledged, “I know you were”.

“But when it was dropped in my lap, it was like an amazing footballer,” Kyle explained. “You catch that ball… like you just have to run with it, and you were a good sport.”

Sam Armytage was hailed a “good sport” over how she handled the curveball question from Michael Usher’s son. (Credit: Instagram/sam_armytage)

Kyle then divulged more about what happened in the aftermath of the show’s segment airing.

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“I believe he got blasted by the said gentleman,” Kyle said, appearing to refer to Max subsequently being messaged by his father who was not thrilled to have the situation discussed on air.

“We heard a different side to him,” Kyle added.

While Sam grilled Kyle on a host of topics during her interview – including his feelings towards his former KIIS co-star Jackie O – Kyle insisted on revisiting the subject of her dating life before the chat wrapped.

Sam Armytage faced more questions about her love life as she interviewed Kyle Sandilands. (Credit: YouTube/Act Two)

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“Have you ever dated an actor? They’re the worst… they all want you to see the body of work,” Kyle asked Sam later in their discussion, to which the star replied a non-committal “yeah”.

“Oh no, you have. Oh, sorry, shouldn’t have brought this up. Cut that out or put a picture of Cam up… one or the other” Kyle quipped, seizing on Sam’s words, as the laughing star told him to “Stop it”.

Kyle was likely referring to Hollywood actor Eric Stonestreet – who played Cam on Modern Family.

In 2014, Sam Armytage was linked with Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet. (Credit: Getty)

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In 2014, the Daily Telegraph reported that Sam and Eric had been attempting to date long-distance after hitting it off during a Modern Family shoot in Australia.

“What? I thought that was fascinating. Did you guys kiss?” Kyle asked Sam directly.

“I didn’t date him, no,” Sam protested.

“What did you do?” Kyle asked.

“I don’t think we even went out for lunch,” Sam replied airily. “I think we just flirted on Twitter,” she added, before laughingly telling Kyle once again to “stop it” as she was the “one doing the interview”.

While Sam brushed off Kyle’s attempt to share more details, she did open up about dating in an October 28 interview with the Daily Mail.

“I certainly think as a woman, as you get older, it dramatically changes what you’re looking for,” Sam – who split from ex-husband Richard Lavender in 2024 after four years of marriage – said.

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“What you want in a man and a partner, and what you will tolerate and won’t tolerate. That has dramatically changed for me, and I’m sure many other women my age,” she went on, adding that the realisation had given her “a lot more power and a lot more freedom”.

“I think a lot of men become a lot more well-rounded and interesting [as they age]. So that’s good. That’s actually exciting,” the star shared.

She went on to explain the character traits she now values most.

“I now have a priority on meeting someone and connecting with someone who calms your nervous system. That’s very important to me now,” she said.

“And [someone who] is kind and is caring and has their own life. Your wish list changes, and that’s good.”

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