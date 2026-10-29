Years after sharing her IVF journey, Sophie Monk gets candid about her hopes of becoming a mum

Sophie Monk has opened up about her hopes of becoming a mum, revealing she and husband Joshua Gross have “tried lots of times” to have a baby.

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The Love Island Australia host, 46, told the Daily Mail she’s reluctant to go into detail but admitted becoming a parent remains close to her heart.

“It’s hard because it’s two of us,” she said. “But we’ve tried lots of times.”

Sophie then joked: “I wish someone would just drop a baby off for me at the front door. And I’d be like, ‘Oh gosh, it’s fine’.

“I think life can be too tough out there sometimes.”

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(Credit: Nine)

Sophie Monk’s IVF journey

It’s not the first time Sophie has spoken publicly about her fertility journey. She froze her eggs in 2018, before undergoing another egg retrieval procedure on her 43rd birthday in December 2022.

Sharing an update from her hospital bed at the time, she told followers: “It’s my birthday and I just had an operation to get some eggs. And we got a lot which is great.”

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O in 2022, Sophie admitted she often struggles to respond when people ask when she’ll start a family with Josh.

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“If I say no then people are like, ‘She’s not having kids’ and then if I say yes then they’re like, ‘Where is it?” she said.

She said navigating the road to motherhood as a public figure has its pitfalls.

“I don’t know when it’ll happen or what will happen. There was a headline saying I’m worried about my age and I never said that.

“If I’ve put on a bit of weight everyone thinks I’m pregnant.”

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Sophie revealed she has frozen her eggs and Josh has had a sperm analysis, but admitted they’ve had both “good news and bad news” when it comes to fertility.

“It’s complicated… We’re just going to have a break and chill. It’s just part of life really, isn’t it?” she said at the time.

In July 2022, Sophie told WHO that while she hopes to start a family with Josh, their happiness isn’t dependent on it.

“It’s hard to say too much, but we are definitely trying. We are working towards that and if it happens it would be incredible, but if it doesn’t then that’s just not meant to be,” she said.

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“That’s the only way you can look at it. I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason.”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross’s love story

Josh, whom Sophie married in an intimate ceremony at their NSW Central Coast home in March 2022, remains her biggest source of support.

It’s a partnership that has grown alongside Sophie’s career. The pair first met on a flight while she was returning home from filming the inaugural season of Love Island Australia in 2018.

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Now, as she returns to host season eight, it’s a milestone that feels particularly special.

“It doesn’t feel like eight years,” she recently told Woman’s Day of their relationship. “It feels fresh. I still feel like it’s just the beginning.”

For now, Sophie is content with the life she and Josh have built together with their two fur babies, five-year-old golden retrievers Billie and Bluey.

“I think if my younger self could see me now, she’d just be happy that I’m happy.

“I think that’s all I’ve been chasing since forever.”

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