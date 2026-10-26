Ellidy Pullin reveals exciting baby plans after surprise engagement

Ellidy Pullin has opened up about her exciting family plans and her path to finding love again following her recent engagement to her partner, Brock Wadsworth.

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Speaking on the Inherited podcast, the author and podcaster got candid about blending her family, giving daughter Minnie a sibling, and why a new baby is at the absolute top of her priority list – prior to any wedding planning!

Ellidy on her surprise engagement

Brock and Ellidy. Credit: Instagram

Following the tragic loss of her partner, Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin, to a shallow water blackout in 2020, Ellidy penned her memoir, Heartstrong: Chumpy, Minnie & Me. The moving book details her grief and the agonising decision to harvest his sperm within 36 hours of his death.

A year later, Ellidy welcomed their daughter, Minnie. Since then, her journey as a single mother has captured the hearts of countless Australians, and she gained an even bigger fanbase with her podcast Darling, Shine, created with her best friend Chloe Fisher.

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Late last year, Ellidy announced she found love again with Brock – and it was a decision she didn’t make lightly, as she told Inherited.

“I felt guilt even though it had been well over five years,” she said, admitting she had tried to end things multiple times with Brock. “I was protecting myself, I kept pushing him away, and when I would, Minnie would be like ‘Where’s Broccoli [Brock] been? I miss him.'”

Brock recently proposed to the influencer on a trip to Europe, but things went awry when Minnie, now 5, spoiled the surprise on the plane!

“I had no idea an engagement was coming,” Ellidy said.

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After Brock told Minnie that he wanted to propose, she rushed to Ellidy’s seat on the plane, woke her up, and told her ‘Brocky’s going to ask you to marry him!'”

Ellidy opens up about family plans with Brock

The engagement may have been a shock, but Ellidy shared the couple had been talking for some time about growing their family.

“We had been talking about babies a lot because he’s so clucky,” she said.

“He’s a massive family man, he’s been wanting to do this forever and he’s so good with kids. So my head was in baby-land… I really want to give Minnie a sibling.”

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Confirming it’d likely be “baby first” before any big wedding extravaganza, Ellidy said Minnie was now at the age that she was ready for a sibling.

“I want another kid ASAP because I know she’ll just help,” she laughed. “I need another baby ASAP, I don’t want to wait until she’s 10!”

Ellidy reveals she kept relationship with Brock private for a year

Ellidy and Brock dated in secret for a year. (Credit: Instagram)

While the couple went public with their relationship in late 2025, Ellidy revealed that she had kept their romance private “for about a year”.

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“I wanted to fall in love with him first and have Minnie fall in love with him first,” she shared.

“I wanted to see how we were all going to go as a family and try it out. It was so important that she and I loved him first, before we let the public or media make their assumptions.

“I didn’t want Minnie to see any rocky kind of relationship, so I’m very proud of this,” she continued.

“And I can’t believe someone wants to take me and Minnie on, and our dog, and all of our baggage. He’s younger, amazing, so mature, and just wants to take us on.”

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