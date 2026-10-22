‘Tough year’: Sonia Kruger opens up about family health struggles amid The Voice uncertainty

Sonia Kruger has opened up about a tough year for her family, sharing a rare health update on her mother.

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Taking to Instagram, the Voice host posted a sweet photo of her mum, Margaret, and gave fans a glimpse into what life has been like behind the scenes.

“Say hello to my beautiful mumma,” Sonia began her caption. “She’s had a tough year health-wise, but she’s still smiling.”

Sonia didn’t share any details about Margaret’s health. Instead, she reflected on the pressures of being part of the “sandwich generation”, where people juggle their own families while navigating the changing needs of their parents.

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“I know many of you, particularly those with parents around the same age, will understand the challenges,” she wrote. “Sometimes it helps just to share and know we’re not alone.”

Sonia, who shares daughter Maggie with long-term partner Craig McPherson, also revealed that living interstate makes things “that little bit harder”.

She was quick to praise her sister for stepping up. “Thankfully my sister is an absolute saint,” she added.

(Credit: Seven)

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What’s next for Sonia Kruger and The Voice Australia?

The heartfelt post comes at a quieter time on screen for the TV favourite and former Gold Logie winner.

Once considered Seven’s golden girl, Sonia has fronted a string of the network’s biggest entertainment shows, including Big Brother, Dancing With The Stars and The Voice.

Dancing With The Stars was put on hold on this year, leaving The Voice as the only show Sonia fronted in 2026.

Now, The Voice appears to have been rested by Seven for 2027 after the show wasn’t announced at the network’s annual Upfronts, and Sonia has no hosting gigs locked in or announced for next year.

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