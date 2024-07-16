It seems everything TV personality and host Sonia Kruger does, she does so with style and grace.
And motherhood has been no exception for the star.
It hasn’t always been easy however, as Sonia struggled to fall pregnant to partner Craig McPherson.
While Craig had six children from a previous relationship, Sonia longed to be a mother herself.
Being over the age of 45, doctors told Sonia her chances of falling pregnant were zero, and the couple’s attempts to conceive both naturally and through IVF were unsuccessful.
“We tried IVF and it wasn’t successful,” she told The Australian Womens Weekly in 2012.
“The doctors were very clear with me too, that for women over the age of 45, which was the age we attempted IVF, the success rate is zero.
“You still believe it can happen, and you see stories, and you think maybe that can happen for us, but the odds are definitely very slim.”
Luckily for Sonia, at the age of 49, a close friend donated an egg and the TV host fell pregnant. Nine months later, she gave birth to her daughter Maggie.
“It has been a long road, but Craig and I are delighted to finally confirm we are having a baby,” she told the Herald Sun when announcing her pregnancy.
Just a year later, Sonia told The Australian Women’s Weekly she would love to have a second child, but is hesitant.
“It’s been such a joy for me, I’m just so happy,” she said of motherhood. “I would love to [have another child] but, I really feel like I shouldn’t push my luck!”
Sonia is content with her gorgeous daughter Maggie and their bond only seems to be getting stronger.
“Luckily for me, she’s pretty measured actually. She’s seven now, so she’s kind of grown out of that phase,” Sonia told Now To Love in July 2022.
“They really do start to mature a little bit when they go to school and we have the best time just hanging out together.”
She also revealed that Maggie is developing an interest in her mum’s glam job – or at least the beauty side of it.
“Little girls, they start to gravitate towards makeup at quite a young age, but I keep saying to her, ‘you don’t need anything, your skin is perfect’,” the doting mum says.
And Maggie is turning into Sonia’s little mini-me, just look at the photos we’ve collected below for proof.
Welcome to the world, Maggie! Sonia announced the arrival of her daughter, born in January 2015 with this cute sneak-peek of her feet.
Not long after, Sonia shared this first snap of the precious bub.
There may not be much room left in the bed for Sonia, but it doesn’t seem like she minds. The Big Brother VIP host captioned this candid photo: “Woke up like this.”
Maggie and Sonia soaking up a dose of Vitamin Sea.
These two know how to holiday in style!
Is it just us or are Maggie and Sonia mother-daughter style goals? The duo are nailing vacation-chic, particularly those cute heart-shaped sunnies.
Sonia and Maggie made a trip to the happiest place on Earth – Disney Land!
It was a white Christmas full of love for the two in 2019.
Trick or treat? We think Maggie and Sonia’s Halloween outfits are super sweet.
We love this colour co-ordination!
Maggie certainly knows how to make mum happy on Mother’s Day! Sonia captioned her photo of this sweet gift: “So I like to ‘eat chocolate’ 🍫 Whatever…I’m only 14.”
Intruder alert! Maggie followed mum to work at the Big Brother house, and we almost wish she’d been allowed to run havoc with the housemates.
Talk about amazing genetics!
With matching outfits this cute, one photo is never enough.
Maggie is a natural on stage just like her mother.
There is nothing like a cuddle from mum.
Sonia posted this pic to celebrate Mother’s Day. She wrote, “Twinning! 👱🏻♀️Happy Mothers Day ladies 💕👯♀️.”
Sonia proudly rang in Maggie’s seventh birthday with a sweet video montage featuring her most adorable moments over the years.
She captioned the Instagram post, “Seven years of sunshine ☀️🥳 Happy Birthday Maggie 🎂❤️ #birthday #7.”
The mother and daughter duo donned matching PJ sets for Mother’s Day 2022. Sonia commemorated the peace-sign worthy photo by captioning it, “Hey all you cool cats… Happy Mother’s Day!🐱🐆🤎 #mothersday.”
Maggie could totally follow in her mum’s footsteps! She’s a natural with the mic.