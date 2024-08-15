Inside Sonia Kruger’s low-key romance with Craig McPherson and the surprising story of how they fell in love

Having hosted some of Australia’s biggest TV shows – The Voice, Today Extra, Dancing With The Stars and Big Brother – Sonia Kruger is no stranger to the spotlight.

While Aussies have come to love the stunning presenter, she’s kept a fairly low profile when it comes to her personal love life.

However, after a little digging, we were able to uncover some sweet moments of her life as a wife and mum. Here’s a look at Sonia’s life and love outside the bright lights of fame.

WHO IS SONIA KRUGER’S PARTNER?

Before the TV WEEK Gold Logie nominee found love with her current partner Craig McPherson, who until recently was the head of news and current affairs at the Seven Network, overlooking programs like 7NEWS, Sunrise and The Morning Show, Sonia was married to British banker James Davies.

Sonia married James in January 2003 in a very private ceremony. And the couple were together for six years before splitting in 2008, citing no foul play just simply ” the strain of two high-profile people leading busy careers and not having enough time together” as the cause.

Not long after, the now 58-year-old met her current partner Craig. Funny enough, she was reportedly still living with her ex husband at the time in their home on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“It’s a big house and they both have very busy schedules, which meant they haven’t crossed paths that much and they have their space,” a source said.

Despite the somewhat awkward living arrangement, Sonia and Craig have been going strong since. The couple have a gorgeous daughter called Maggie together.

SONIA & CRAIG’S PATH TO PARENTHOOD

But their path to parenthood wasn’t easy. While Craig has six children from a previous relationship, Sonia longed to become a mother. But at 45 years old, she struggled to conceive.

Doctors told Sonia her chances of falling pregnant were zero, and the couple’s attempts to conceive both naturally and through IVF just didn’t pan out.

“We tried IVF and it wasn’t successful,” she shared with The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012.

“The doctors were very clear with me too, that for women over the age of 45, which was the age we attempted IVF, the success rate is zero.

“You still believe it can happen, and you see stories, and you think maybe that can happen for us, but the odds are definitely very slim.”

With the help of an egg donation, kindly given by a friend, Sonia happily fell pregnant at 48. At 49, she gave birth to her daughter Maggie.

“It has been a long road, but Craig and I are delighted to finally confirm we are having a baby,” she told the Herald Sun when announcing her pregnancy.

They’ve been one happy family since.

A PRIVATE LOVE

While Sonia has shared glimpses of Maggie growing up, she keeps her relationship with Craig out of the spotlight.

In a rare interview moment, Sonia opened up about her relationship with the network executive to TV Blackbox revealing she wasn’t a fan of Craig at first.

“He’s one of the toughest taskmasters there is. You get very little praise from Craig, but you will definitely hear about it if you’ve made a mistake or you’ve missed something,” she said of working for him early in her TV career.

It wasn’t until Sonia had departed Today Tonight to host Dancing With The Stars and her dad had fallen ill that she admits she saw a softer side to her future partner.

“He’d obviously heard about it, and he sent me a very kind message. And so from that point, we started talking and we reconnected. So it was really after I’d finished working with him, that our relationship started,” she recounted.

“And it’s strange because we’re polar opposites too. I’m very showbiz and he’s very news. But I like to think we complement each other.”