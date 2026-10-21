‘Cutting his losses’: Karl Stefanovic uproots as ‘daunting’ scenario looms

With early morning starts for the Today Show firmly behind him, Karl Stefanovic now has time to read his six-year-old daughter Harper a story before the school day begins.

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“Having Daddy home in the mornings is pretty special,” Karl’s wife Jasmine shared in an Instagram post on October 21.

Having her husband around in the evenings is something she values too – Karl previously had to head to bed at 5pm so he woke fresh and ready for his early shifts.

“We livin’ now,” Jasmine quipped to a friend who pointed out the fact beneath her post.

Karl Stefanovic now has time to read to his daughter Harper before school. (Credit: Instagram/jasyarby)

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But while family life has benefited from Karl’s sudden axing from Channel Nine in June – following his controversial podcast interview with far-right figure Tommy Robinson – insiders say a “daunting” scenario is looming for the broadcaster, who bought out his podcast partner Keshnee Kemp for an undisclosed amount following a court dispute.

“Now that Karl has settled, he’s now solely focused on cutting his losses and making this podcast thing work – because if it doesn’t he’s in all sorts of strife,” a source tells Woman’s Day, adding that Karl needs to make “some serious cutbacks” in his personal life.

“Jasmine has been told she has to curb the spending – they’re on a very strict budget these days and there’s no leftovers for luxury holidays and designer handbags,” the insider adds.

An insider tells Woman’s Day that Karl and Jasmine are on a budget. (Credit: Instagram/.jasyarby)

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There is no doubt that Karl is more reliant on The Karl Stefanovic Show to earn cash than he was when he was pocketing a tidy sum as the Today Show co-anchor.

However, The Australian reported on October 18 that, despite the show’s online headline-making, it had barely made enough to break even since launch in January.

Adding to the pressure is the fact that Karl and Jasmine are currently undertaking a $4.5 million rebuild of their home on Sydney’s North Shore.

They also own a renovated $3.6 million holiday home near Noosa on the Sunshine Coast which they pulled from the market in 2022 after it failed to sell for the expected price.

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“Karl is looking at the spreadsheets and to say their situation is daunting is an understatement,” the source says.

“Something has to give – he’s got two hefty mortgages with their Noosa digs and their current renovation rebuild at their new Castlecrag family home.”

Karl Stefanovic is reportedly facing a “daunting” scenario. (Credit: Instagram/karlstefanovic)

While Karl and Jasmine had been leasing out their five-bedroom Noosa home – Villa Isabelle – on Airbnb, there is mounting speculation that the family are eyeing a permanent move to the Sunshine Coast.

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The listing availability calendar shows that in recent weeks a huge portion of 2027 has been blocked out, signaling that the family may be planning an extended stay.

“It makes the most sense – it means they’ll probably consider selling the half-finished Sydney property which has been a nightmare since the get-go,” a source tells Woman’s Day, adding that building costs for the project had “blown out”.

“That’s a hard conversation for Karl to have with Jasmine but he’s softening the blow with a promise of beachside living in Noosa,” the insider adds, explaining the move would have the benefit of bringing the family closer to Jasmine’s retired parents who live in the ritzy suburb of Hamilton in Brisbane.

Indeed, the source says relocation to Queensland could be the “perfect outcome” for the whole family.

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Karl and Jasmine’s Noosa home is listed on Airbnb. (Credit: Airbnb)

“Jasmine has really struggled in Sydney since she and Karl got together – they’ve lived in so many rental digs, thanks to the delay on the build of what was to be their dream home,” an insider says.

Meanwhile, young Harper is said to be desperate to enrol in Nippers – something she’s not been able to regularly attend because of the family’s travel commitments.

“Queensland’s Sunshine Beach – their local surf club – has one of the best Nippers programs in the country – and that will be a huge drawcard for Jasmine,” the source adds.

“By eliminating the Sydney property – if indeed they do decide to offload it – Karl can briefly exhale while he rebuilds his brand.

“Two huge mortgages is enough to make anyone lose sleep. At least with one he knows he’s bought himself some time.”

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