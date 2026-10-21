Fisk Season 4 Confirmed! Everything we know about the return of Australia’s favourite lawyer

Australia’s favourite brown-suited lawyer Helen Tudor-Fisk is back for yet another season of slightly-awkward office shenanigans in 2027!

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At the ABC 2027 upfronts on Wednesday afternoon, the network announced that Kitty Flanagan will be starring in a fourth season of the TV WEEK Logie Award-winning series Fisk, coming to screens in 2027.

Kitty Flanagan plays lawyer, Helen Tudor-Fisk in the beloved comedy. (Image: ABC)

The news may come as a welcome surprise to audiences after waiting almost two years for another instalment, but according to Flanagan, a fourth season was always on the cards — even if it was hard to organise.

“We’ve got to get everyone together,” Kitty told TV WEEK when asked if fans could expect a fourth season in 2025.

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“There’s a lot of people to wrangle. Chenny [Aaron Chen] now lives in the US. But yeah, let’s hope.”

The Fisk team won a whopping five Logies in 2025. (Image: TV WEEK)

Earlier this year, Julia Zemiro hinted that another season of the beloved comedy was already in the works.

“As far as I understand it, Kitty said she and her sister were writing [the new season],” she told TV WEEK.

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We’ve come a long way from season one! (Image: ABC)

While Fisk is a solidified smash hit by fans and critics alike, it’s resonance with Aussie audiences still surprises both Kitty and Julia.

“It’s so bizarre, and I think if we’d tried to do it when we set out, we wouldn’t have managed it,” Kitty admits.

“Like I said, we accidentally wrote a family show that appeals to a broad demographic. We didn’t realise that was going to happen. I mean, who would’ve thought… two women over 50 and the kids are watching it, and that really is my favourite thing, that young people watch it.”

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As for Julia? Well, she’s just happy that after years of striving to make a show with her friend, they got it over the line.

“Ros is a total gift, obviously,” she gushes.

“Kitty and I have been friends for a long time. And we’d been trying to do something together for a long time. And she’d been trying to get a show at the ABC for a very long time. So the success has been huge.”

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The exact release date of Fisk season four has not been announced yet but we’ll happily re-watch seasons one to three to prepare.

You can watch seasons one to three of Fisk on ABC or ABC iView.

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