Fisk stars spill on how they really felt about winning five Logies

It was a night of triumph for Fisk at the Logies, with the show scooping five awards: Best Scripted Comedy Program, Best Lead Actress In A Comedy for Kitty Flanagan, Best Lead Actor In A Comedy for Aaron Chen, Best Supporting Actress for Julia Zemiro and Best Supporting Actor for Glenn Butcher.

It was also a full circle moment for Kitty and Glenn. Thirty years ago, Kitty had just started out on Full Frontal, the hit sketch comedy series that starred Glenn, along with Kym Gyngell, Eric Bana and other Aussie comedy superstars.

It was Logies all round for Julia, Kitty and Glenn. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

“Glenn was one of my first friends in the industry because we were on Full Frontal together,” Kitty tells TV WEEK. “In fact, that’s the first time I’ve ever been to the Logies. I wasn’t even on television yet, and I walked up on stage with the Full Frontal cast.”

As the co-creator of Fisk, Kitty asked Glenn – who works as tour manager for her stand-up comedy – to play her character Helen’s father’s husband, Viktor.

“I wasn’t that interested, but I’m glad I did,” Glenn tells TV WEEK.

To win the Logie, over the likes of Matt Nable and Mark Coles Smith, came as a surprise.

“I was just goofing off with my friends,” Glenn says.

And that’s another Logie for Fisk! (Credit: Paul Suesse)

Meanwhile, Kitty had to talk her friend Julia, known for hosting RocKwiz and the Eurovision Song Contest, into playing Roz.

“Right up until the wire she was, ‘Um, yeah, not sure,’” Kitty remembers. “And so I’m delighted that she got an acting award because she is a brilliant, brilliant actor.”

Julia tells TV WEEK she was “genuinely surprised and delighted” by the win.

“I watched the Logies a lot as a kid so it feels a bit surreal,” she adds.

So will there be a fourth season of Fisk?

“At some point, yeah, let’s hope,” Kitty says. “We’ve got to get everyone together. There’s a lot of people to wrangle. Chenny now lives in the US. But yeah, let’s hope.”

