EXCLUSIVE: Shock as Farmer Wants A Wife’s Beth reveals she’s found a new man already: ‘I love him’

Viewers saw her make the heart-wrenching and shocking decision to walk away from Farmer Jason and his Coolabunia, Queensland, dairy farm to head home to her seven-year-old daughter Marnie back in WA.
And now, in an exclusive chat, 29-year-old vet Beth tells Woman’s Day why she made the call.
Are you happy you left the show and headed home to your little girl?
Yeah… I am. Deep down I know it was the right decision. That doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt though, or that I didn’t sit there and wonder what life might have looked like if I’d stayed a little longer. Both things can be true at once.
Do you have any regrets?
I was actually offered the chance to take a break and come back, but I just knew that wouldn’t have been fair on my daughter. She’s already got a very steady, just-us life, and I didn’t want to disrupt that more than I already had. I wanted to go back, it just wasn’t fair on my kid. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t sometimes wonder what would’ve happened if I’d given it a bit more time.
Was she happy when you came home early?
She was over the moon. Like, just pure excitement. We even FaceTimed Jason on the way home, and she thought it was hilarious that Mum was “on TV and talking to famous Jason”. It was such a mix of chaos and joy, but the best kind of chaos. She thoroughly enjoyed her souvenir from Coolabunia.
Do you ever worry Jason could have been the one who got away?
For a little while, yeah… I definitely grieved what could have been. Coming home, jumping straight back into full-time work and solo parenting, it all hit me at once and I did think, “What if I’d stayed?” I felt like I might have walked away from something really special.
But I’ve also come to a place now where I trust my decision. That experience taught me so much, about myself, my resilience, and honestly that I am a catch. It gave me the confidence to put myself out there again.
Are you still searching for love?
When I got home, I realised pretty quickly that I already have the most important love in my life, Marnie. Anything beyond that is just a bonus.
And I am really happy to say… I’ve met someone. He’s a really good man, and I’m excited to see where it goes. It’s early days, I love him, I just have to find out what he thinks of it all! Seeing his girlfriend cosy up to big Jase, poor bloke.
If Jason doesn’t find love on the show, would you reach out to him again?
I’ll always have a lot of respect for Jason. But I also think sometimes people come into your life for a reason and a season. I’m just wishing him happiness, whether that’s on or off the show.
Have you stayed in touch?
Yeah. We’ve got that shared experience of being single parents, so there’s always been a bit of understanding there. We check in, back each other up, and joke about the chaos of it all. It’s nice to still have that connection.
Which of the ladies left would be the best pick for Jason, in your opinion?
When I left, I did say to him I thought Poppy had a really beautiful energy for him. I really hope all of them have found love though, they were all lovely women, and I genuinely wish them the happily ever after they were all looking for.