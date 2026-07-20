Are Farmer Zac and Maya still together? A deleted Instagram post may prove they went the distance 

Farmer Zac Kuiper entered Farmer Wants A Wife 2026 as one of the season’s youngest hopefuls. The now-25-year-old apple farmer from South Australia won over fans (and his farmhouse full of women) with his sporty energy and family values.

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By the end, Zac found himself torn between two very different connections: flight attendant Mieke, with whom he shared a “spark”, and medical receptionist Maya, whose bond with him built gradually. Zac spent much of the season admitting he didn’t know which type of connection was more likely to last – but it was Maya who ultimately won his heart in the finale.

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Zac and Maya’s love story on Farmer Wants A Wife

Zac and Maya’s connection was a slow burn from the start, with Zac openly favouring the idea of building a friendship before diving into romance. That approach paid off and it was Maya’s steady presence he kept coming back to.

Zac was torn between the two women right up until the family visits and final dates. He even admitted to Mieke’s family that the “spark” between them was undeniable, but ultimately told her he had to follow what he thought was best for his future.

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As for Maya, the turning point came when she confessed she’d considered leaving the experience. “When you expressed your feelings about potentially leaving and going home, it was in that moment that I truly realised how close I was to losing you,” Zac told her during his final decision. “You were someone that I absolutely wanted to fight for… I am absolutely falling for you, and I can’t wait to be on this journey with you.”

Maya was overwhelmed by the moment, telling producers she was “falling in love with him.” “I feel over the moon,” she added.

(Credit: Seven)

Are Farmer Zac and Maya still together?

Zac and Maya ended their Farmer Wants A Wife journey on a high, but whether they’ve stayed together off-screen is technically still a mystery – fans will have to wait for the reunion special to find out for sure. That said, a few clues have already surfaced online suggesting the pair may have gone the distance.

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After the episode where Zac chose Maya aired, his sister reportedly posted a photo of herself with Maya, captioned “Chose a good one” – before quietly deleting it shortly after.

Maya has also been spotted following multiple people with the same last name as Zac on Instagram, including his sister Isobel, who appeared on this season of the show.

The couple are yet to post anything together publicly, but that’s not unusual for new Farmer pairs – many choose to wait until after the reunion airs before going Instagram official.

Adding fuel to the fire, Zac’s runner-up gave a telling hint about the pair’s status in her chat with New Idea. “I’m really happy that they’ve found love with each other,” Mieke said. “I think it’s really nice. I have so much respect for both of them as people. I can’t say a bad word about either of them.”

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It seems increasingly likely that Farmer Zac and Maya are still going strong – but as always with Farmer Wants A Wife, we’ll have to wait for the reunion to know for certain.

(Credit: Seven)

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