EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife’s Mieke on ‘running away’ after Zac rejection

It was the finale decision that left Farmer Wants A Wife viewers guessing until the very end. Despite openly admitting to a roaring “spark” with 22-year-old flight attendant Mieke, Farmer Zac ultimately chose Maya, leaving the farmer teary and Mieke comforting him during the final decision.

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Breaking her silence in an exclusive chat with Woman’s Day, a remarkably candid Mieke opens up about the brutal reality of the final choice, the long filming days, and why she’s packed up and left Adelaide post-show!

Farmer Wants A Wife’s Mieke is also confused about her last-minute “spark” with Zac

Mieke was the dark horse of this season of Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Seven)

Viewers watched a visibly torn Zac agonise over his final two, repeatedly comparing his “spark” with Mieke to his “slow burn” connection with Maya. So, how does Mieke feel watching him struggle to define their connection?

“Oh god, I don’t even know [what he meant],” she laughs. “Maybe it was a physical spark, I don’t know. With him it was so easy, we could just sit on the couch and talk. Maybe it was just more of a friend thing?”

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Mieke said going into the final decision, she wasn’t feeling that confident but when he started his speech, there was a fleeting moment where she thought she could be the one.

“I was really hoping he was going to choose me, but I had a feeling it wasn’t me,” Mieke says. “I was like, you really strung me along with that one!”

The bond and friendship the two shared – one we didn’t get to see much as viewers – was obvious when Zac broke down in tears during his final decision, with Mieke comforting him. “I was rubbing his head, and I was like, ‘It’s fine… we both love you as a person. Whatever your decision is, we’re going to support you’.”

Mieke reveals how much work the ladies really did on Farmer Wants A Wife

Mieke and Zac on their final date. (Credit: Seven)

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While viewers complained this season didn’t feature enough gruelling farm work, Mieke insists they did far more than what made the final edit. But it wasn’t the manual labour that broke the contestants – it was the brutal schedule.

“We had 3 AM [wake-ups],” Mieke reveals, explaining the heavy emotional toll of the show. “You can’t really fully understand it unless you do it. I’ve always looked at people crying, then I did it, and I was like, oh, there’s so much to cry about. Especially when you’re sleep-deprived!”

Despite the 15-hour filming days and the ultimate rejection, Mieke reveals Zac did reach out to check in on her “about a month ago” but despite the fact they lived 20 minutes down the road from each other, they haven’t run into each other.

“I’ve actually moved to Melbourne,” Mieke confesses, revealing she has moved in with her sister. While fans might think she fled to nurse a broken heart, Mieke insists it was just a coincidence, even if it looks suspicious.

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“I was just texting [a friend] the other day… I was like, the timing was really bad. It looks like I’m running away!” she laughs.

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