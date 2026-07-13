Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan: ‘Jason and I have debriefs’

Farmer Jason made his final decision on Monday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife – and he chose Poppy, leaving Logan to head home alone. For Logan, it didn’t come as a surprise.

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“I went in there knowing what was going to happen,” the 28-year-old customer experience officer tells TV WEEK. “It made it worse, because I was like, ‘Oh, I still have to go through with this, even though I know what’s going to happen.’

Logan knew what was coming. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“It was like, ‘Okay Jason, hurry up and get it over with.’ Obviously I was very sad about it, but I just wanted him to freaking pull the trigger, honestly.”

Logan says it was “always Poppy” for 37-year-old dairy farmer Jason.

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“I always had that feeling,” she adds.

But she insists there’s “no bad blood at all” between her and Jason. In fact, the two of them have stayed in touch.

“We normally have little debriefs after or while the show is airing, just laugh about it,” she says.

It was tough for Jason to say goodbye to Logan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Logan says going on Farmer Wants A Wife has made her “definitely more open” to finding a partner, and it’s changed the way she goes about it as well. Before the show, she wouldn’t have put everything on the table from the beginning – now, she does.

“I think that it’s important to let them know from early on what you’re after,” she explains.

Logan made her return to the dating scene not long after filming on the show finished.

“I was dating someone at the start of the year,” she reveals.

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But she admits that being a single mum – she has a young son and daughter – makes dating more complicated.

Logan has been dating since the show. (Credit: Channel Seven )

“Kids definitely make it harder because you have to change plans all of the time because of the kids. Obviously they come first. I think if people don’t have kids themselves, it’s hard for them to understand.

“Other than that, it’s hard in my town anyway to date.”

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So would she still like to marry a farmer?

“I wouldn’t say no. I don’t think it really matters what they do, so long as they’re a great guy, and we have the same values.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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