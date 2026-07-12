Farmer Wants A Wife’s Yvonne reveals: ‘Jarrad and I would sneak kisses’

Yvonne is one of Jarrad’s two remaining ladies, but she’s not feeling very sure of where she stands heading into the 41-year-old almond farmer’s final decision. At the black-tie dinner, Jarrad revealed he’d kissed Brodie more than he’d kissed her, which came as a surprise.

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“Jarrad and I, when we had a bit of time off, or even within the house, we would go off and sneak some kisses,” the 31-year-old case manager explains to TV WEEK.



“But I wasn’t aware that the other girls were doing that.”

Yvonne wants honesty from Jarrad. (Credit: Channel Seven)

That same night, at the black-tie dinner, Yvonne felt disappointed when she realised Jarrad wasn’t opening up as much as the other farmers around them were.

“I think Zac’s table was behind us and I could just hear how open and honest he was, whereas with Jarrad I noticed his answers felt very diplomatic,” she explains. “I realised he wasn’t matching what I was putting on the line and that’s where I got upset.”

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Yvonne left the table, having “some sort of anxiety attack”.

“I was very overwhelmed, I was very upset, and I don’t think Jarrad knew what to say in that moment to reassure me,” she says. “I just really needed him to be himself and just be there for me. You know, forget about the cameras, I’m a person, just comfort me.”

Yvonne, Jarrad and Brodie at the black-tie dinner. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As well as wanting honesty from Jarrad that night, Yvonne says she felt confused about “the kissing thing”.

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“Is that something that you prioritise to get to know all the girls, or were you saying that to comfort Brodie?” she found herself wondering.

In this week’s episodes of Farmer Wants A Wife, Jarrad meets Yvonne’s family and friends, and they ask him some hard-hitting questions.

“Maybe for him it was uncomfortable,” she says, “but I have been hurt in the past by partners, and being single for so long, my family and friends do want the best for me.

“It was a lot, and I was surprised about how upfront my family and friends were, but at the same time, I understand, given what I have been through.”

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Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.

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