Farmer Wants A Wife’s Cara: ‘I don’t think it would have worked’

The glamorous Cara got sent home from Jarrad’s farm in Sunday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife – and she didn’t look too upset about it. The truth is, the Queensland paralegal didn’t really see a future with the South Australian almond farmer, even though she says they had some “really good conversations and laughs”.
“I believe we share a lot of the same values, but deep down, no, I don’t think it would have worked long-term,” Cara, 33, reveals to TV WEEK. “After getting to know him, I do think I’m a little too spicy for him – and I say that with love! I’m very outgoing, have a big personality, and I need someone who can keep up with me and put me in my place when I need it.”
Cara, who is mum to a five-year-old boy, says she was “terrified” going into the experience, thinking the girls were going to be mean or standoffish.
“But I really enjoyed getting to know them all, and I’ve definitely made friends for life – I expect a few wedding invitations in the near future!” she adds. “I might not have won Jarrad’s heart, but I won some great friends, and that’s something I’ll always be grateful for.”
Despite finishing filming on Farmer Wants A Wife months ago, Cara says she has “no post-show romance updates” to share.
“I can confirm that at this stage I am still very single and still looking for that rugged masculine man that will keep me in line. If I don’t find him soon, I may have to resort to other options. Farmer Wants A Wife US 2027 is looking enticing! I don’t know what it is, but a man in a cowboy hat could really fix all my problems.”
And yes, Cara really can imagine herself living on a farm.
“I’m sure a lot of people assume I’d struggle because I enjoy dressing up and going to nice restaurants, and cocktails by the pool, but I’m a country girl at heart,” she insists. “I love the idea of acres of land, a fireplace, a glass of red wine, and a ridiculous number of animals running around. That said… I’m not going to be the one doing the heavy lifting in gumboots at 5am, but I am happy to support my masculine man from bed.”
Catch Farmer Wants A Wife at 7.30pm Monday and 7pm Sunday on Channel Seven or 7plus.