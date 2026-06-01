Farmer Wants A Wife’s Natalie Gruzlewski admits: ‘They’re very easy on the eye’

Farmer Wants A Wife is into its 16th season – and this time around, the farmers have had more women applying than ever before. Is that because this season’s farmers are extra hot?

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“I won’t deny the farmers this year are very easy on the eye,” host Natalie Gruzlewski tells TV WEEK. “But I think that’s not the only reason. Farmer Wants A Wife has a strong track record. To this day, there have been 11 marriages, 13 long-term relationships and 28 beautiful farmers’ babies in Australia.

Nat’s job is to help the farmers find love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Women know that these men are there for the right reasons, and genuinely want a lifelong partner, not just a passing romance.”

This season there are five farmers looking for love. There are two 24-year-olds from South Australia: apple farmer Zac from Forest Range and sheep farmer Dylan from Cherry Gardens. The two of them played footy against each other growing up.

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Nat says Zac is “such a sweetheart – very genuine and kind”,

“He’s definitely not used to dating multiple women at once,” she adds. “It has pushed him out of his comfort zone.”

Meanwhile, she thinks Dylan might surprise viewers.

“He has that rugged, cowboy exterior, but underneath he’s incredibly warm and affectionate. There’s a real softness to him that comes through as the season unfolds.”

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Alex, Jarrad, Dylan, Zac and Jason are all looking for the one. (Credit: Channel Seven )

The oldest of the five is also from South Australia: 41-year-old Taylorville almond farmer Jarrad, who’s a dad to two boys. Nat says he got plenty of applications.

“Jarrad’s life experience is a huge drawcard,” she explains. “A lot of the women were specifically drawn to his maturity and the fact that he’s such a devoted dad.”

Dairy farmer Jason, from Coolabunia in Queensland, is 37, and, like Jarrad, is a single parent.

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“Jason is a dad to two beautiful kids – a boy and a girl,” Nat says. “He’s very open about wanting to grow his family, so it’s important to him to meet someone who shares that same dream.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Alex is also from Queensland, and he’s the show’s first-ever mushroom farmer. Nat says Alex, from Kin Kin, is “such a unique character, in the best way”.

“He’s thoughtful, creative and has a bit of a romantic soul. He wants someone who really gets him, who appreciates those deeper, more creative parts of his personality.”

With so many women applying, how many of the farmers will find their life partners this season?

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Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.

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