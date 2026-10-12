MKR’s Jane has a secret styling project – and it’s nothing to do with food!

MKR’s Jane was quick to get the other contestants offside this season with her pointed comments about their food and styling choices.

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But it turns out the Blue Mountains food stylist has been styling more than just food.

Woman’s Day has stumbled upon the reality TV star’s Pinterest board, where she’s been collecting outfit inspiration for her partner, Shane.

The board – which is aptly named Shane Wardrobe – includes a bunch of pins of stylish outfits featuring tailored suits, pops of colour and playful neckerchiefs and scarves.

Sound familiar?

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It’s exactly the kind of outfits builder Shane has been wearing to the instant restaurants this season.

Shane wore different shades of pink at one instant restaurant. Credit: Pinterest/Channel 7.

While Shane has been one of the quieter contestants on this season, viewers have noticed his stylish outfits each time he has arrived at an instant restaurant.

The builder is particularly fond of a neckerchief. Credit: Pinterest/Channel 7.

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Now, it seems as though Shane has taken inspiration from his wive’s Pinterest board and put his own spin on it.

Shane opted for black instead of lighter shades but kept the red neckerchief. Credit: Pinterest/Channel 7.

It probably comes as no surprise to MKR fans that Jane was quietly styling Shane behind-the-scenes, given how much she has focused on the styling side of the competition.

The couple quickly proved to be the most polarising team this season when they announced they “taste” their food rather than eat it and left most of their meals on their plates.

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And last week, Jane divided the table at Alisha and Deanne’s instant restaurant when she referred to the colourful melamine plates they used to serve up their dishes as “problematic”.

“You can’t plate on something like that and know what you’re doing,” she said when asked her thoughts on the Adelaide mums’ entree of seared scallops. “I think it all just gets lost… there was too much going on for me.”

When fellow contestant Mary asked Jane whether the plates would affect her score, she bluntly replied “Yeah”.

“But it’s a cooking competition, not a plating competition,” Mary shot back.

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“Then why are we doing an entire restaurant space? That’s an entire experience,” Jane replied, before adding that the other contestants must judge on the whole experience.

It’s Jane and Shane’s turn to cook on tonight’s episode… only time will tell whether the other contestants factor Shane’s stylish fits into their total scores!

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