‘Absolutely hammer Jane’: MKR’s Alisha and Deanne on what really happened after #plategate

Alisha and Deanne’s colourful plates may have been the talk of the table at their instant restaurant, but the Adelaide mums had no idea they had caused so much controversy until they sat down at the next one.

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“We had no idea until the next [instant restaurant] when we asked what we’d missed,” Deanne explains to Woman’s Day.

“I was confused,” adds Alisha. “Didn’t you understand it went with our theme? Like it was smack bang in your face.”

‘It was supposed to be super unhinged’: MKR’s Alisha and Deanne explain theme

The South Australian home cooks were surprised that food stylist Jane had reacted so strongly to their plates, calling them “problematic”, when they fitted in so perfectly with their restaurant theme, which they playfully named ‘Hot Mess’.

“We literally went in [to Spotlight] and we wanted to find some crazy mismatched plates,” explains Alisha. “It was supposed to be super unhinged, chaotic, crazy, like a mad hatter tea party. That was our theme and we weren’t thinking about what the food was going to look like on it.”

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Jane said the colourful plates were “problematic”. Credit: Channel 7.

“We didn’t know we were going to have a food stylist on there either,” adds Deanne.

The ‘bogan besties’ said even after talking to the rest of the contestants about it, they had no idea how strong Jane’s reaction had been on the night until they saw it on TV, along with the rest of Australia.

In fact, they said Jane even downplayed the whole debacle to them.

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“She said we thought your plates were iconic,” explains Alisha. “And then apparently that’s not at all what she was saying.”

Alisha and Deanne wish they had the chance to ‘confront’ Jane

The Adelaide best mates say looking back, they’re shocked that Jane didn’t understand their theme as she comes from a food stylist background and had worked with judge Colin Fassnidge in the past.

“She was a stylist,” says Alisha. “It went with the theme, you’d think you’d know as a stylist.”

After watching the episode last week, the home cooks wished they’d had a chance to confront Jane about her comments at the time.

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Alisha and Deanne wish they had a chance to confront Jane about her comments. Credit: Channel 7.

“I’d love to go back to the restaurant after it and absolutely hammer Jane on how rude she was about everything,” Alisha says.

“If I’d heard that she’d said how can you plate on something like this and expect to know what you’re doing,” she adds. “That was disgusting.”

However, Alisha and Deanne may get their own sweet revenge when Jane and Shane hit the kitchen in tonight’s MKR episode, with Alisha having some parting words for the couple.

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“I can’t wait for tonight’s episode,” Alisha says. “It doesn’t matter about the plates, sweetheart.”

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