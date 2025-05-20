Farmer Tom, the 31-year-old sheep farmer from Borambola, New South Wales, has become the second farmer this season to commit to one of the ladies, delivering an emotional profession of love to Georgie.

Their journey began with a memorable first date at Attalong Falls. Reflecting on that day, Tom shared, “Georgie, so the moment I saw your profile I was so excited to go on this experience.

“On our first date at Attalong Falls, I just really loved the whole day, it was so much fun.”

“You have so many great qualities, you’re bubbly, energetic, just happy – you know how to perk me up when I’m feeling down and tired and you’re just an amazing lady,” he continued.

Farmer Tom and Georgie. (Credit: Channel 7)

“Throughout this whole experience, I’ve really enjoyed every moment I’ve been with you, I’m excited to take the next step in this and I’ve fallen really hard and fast for you Georgie.

“I’m totally in love with you,” Tom finished in a very emotional and heartfelt speech.

“I love you too,” Georgie shared, hugging and kissing Tom.

“I was just so happy to hear that he’s feeling the same way,” Georgie shared to the camera after their emotional conversation.

“I can’t wait to continue our relationship outside of this experience.”

Credit: Channel 7)

Totally smitten and giddy, the pair looked more in love than ever, with Tom sharing, “I came on Farmer Wants a Wife to find a wife and I’m definitely on that pathway for sure. I’m so excited to start our next step.”

On their first date, the pair got cozy under the stars, with fans gunning for Georgie from the get-go.

“Love Georgie so much! She is so gorgeous!! 😍,” one fan commented.

“I like these two,” commented another.

As the 2025 season unfolds, and the second couple of the season has professed their love for one another, fans eagerly watch to see if Tom and Georgie’s love story will join the ranks of the show’s enduring romances.

