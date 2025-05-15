Just days after being eliminated from Farmer Wants A Wife, Emma is opening up about the awkward way Farmer Tom sent her packing on Monday night.

Advertisement

“I remember having a couple of conversations with Tom that evening and it just felt like something was off,” the 27-year-old told Woman’s Day.

“We had a break for a couple of days between going from the farm to the Harvest event, so I was asking him if he got much work done [around the farm] and I just remember feeling like he wasn’t interested in talking to me at that point.”

Farmer Tom with Bridget, Emma, Emmie-Rose, Eliza and Georgie. (Credit: Seven)

TRYING HIS BEST

Shortly after meeting the new intruders at the Harvest Festival, Farmer Tom pulled Emma aside for a one-on-one chat where he brutally dumped her.

Advertisement

“I feel like it’s been great getting to know you. You have a lot of great qualities,” Farmer Tom said awkwardly.

“But then on the other side of things, I also have other ladies I’ve been getting to know too. I feel like I have stronger connections with some of the others.”

While their break-up was painfully awkward to watch, Emma is ultimately relieved Farmer Tom sent her home that night, but wishes he let her go sooner.

“When he sat me down and started telling me what was going on, I felt this sense of relief because I knew something wasn’t right,” Emma said.

Advertisement

“I wish it was done a little sooner because it dragged on for a while and I just thought you don’t like me and I can’t force you to feel things.”

“I just thought we were going for a simple chat and wasn’t expecting that, but I’m pretty resilient and it was good to get that closure.”

Emma, a travelling nurse exploring Australia, reveals a car was ready to take her away from set just minutes after being dumped by Farmer Tom.

“I had a couple of seconds to gather my thoughts and then a few minutes later I got straight into the car and left,” Emma shared. “I really wish I could’ve said goodbye to the girls.”

Advertisement

Which wife will Farmer Tom pick? Only time will tell. (Credit: Instagram)

WHO FARMER TOM HAS THE HOTS FOR

While the cameras weren’t rolling, Emma says Farmer Tom didn’t try to connect with her the way she’d hoped he would.

“I feel like deep down he means well and he was trying his best by making us coffee in the morning and a hot chocolate at night like a gentleman, but at the same time I could just feel he wasn’t interested.

“I’ve already said that he didn’t make eye contact with me, but he didn’t try and get to know me. I felt like he was asking the other girls questions, and he didn’t really ask me many.”

Advertisement

As for who she thinks Farmer Tom will end up with, Emma remains tight-lipped, saying viewers will have to wait and see who he chooses when the finale airs.

“I do think it’s clear who he has the hots for, and it’s disheartening to look back and realise he probably had his eye on someone there.”

As for the other farmers’ love lives and drama, Emma shares that she kept to herself while filming and is learning new developments alongside viewers.

“I don’t know anything about Jack or Jarrad, or what the farmers are up to now,” said Emma. “I kept to myself with all that stuff because I was there for a genuine reason.”

Advertisement

And although she doesn’t know Farmer Thomas well, she says she’s become good friends with his suitor Claire, 31.

“Claire and I have caught up a few times and I consider her a really good friend,” Emma revealed. “She’s a great girl, and what you see is what you get with her. She’s very bright and has such an amazing personality.”

Emma’s leaving Farmer Tom in her rearview mirror and getting back to exploring Australia in her van! (Image: Instagram)

LOVE IS STILL A PRIORITY

Reflecting on her time on Farmer Wants A Wife, Emma is ultimately glad she went on the show.

Advertisement

“I got really lucky with the farm and the girls because they’re such a supportive bunch who have each other’s back and care about each other,” she said. “I’ve gained so much confidence in myself and I’m really proud I put myself out there.”

And while we won’t be seeing her again on this season of the show, Emma’s not ruling out appearing on any other dating shows in the future.

“I’m still looking for someone and love is a priority for me… I’m hoping a farmer might reach out,” Emma laughed. “But for now I’m going back to travel nursing as I’ve missed driving around in my van, so I’ll return to that and see where life takes me.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.