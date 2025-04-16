Farmer Tom is joining Farmer Wants A Wife in 2025 in the hopes of finding that someone special.

The 31-year-old currently lives on his New South Wales property alone and loves farm life, but he’s ready for his next chapter and wants a partner to build a future and a family with.

Farmer Tom describes himself as “practical and hands-on”, and he loves learning and meeting new people from all walks of life.

He’s a bit of a romantic, labelling himself “affectionate” and “cheeky,” and when he falls in love, he falls hard.

Tom is also the father of one son, and would love to have more kids one day when the right person comes along.

As for what he’s looking for in a wife, the sheep farmer revealed he wants someone who is “passionate and affectionate, and is a bit of a dreamer with a spring in her step and is excited about life.”

Tom added, “Someone who looks for positives instead of negatives. Ideally, a person who will accept me for who I am and bring out the best in me.”

Family is super important to Tom, and he’s made it clear that his future wife needs to value family and friends, and be “family-minded.”

For Tom, love is a combination of passion and attraction that brings joy and commitment. “It’s someone you can’t get enough of and want to spend every moment with,” he shared with Channel Seven: “Everyone desires love – they’re lying if they say they don’t.”

Farmer Tom will be introduced to eight ladies this season, but he can only choose five to bring back to his property in Borambola, New South Wales.

This “light-hearted and positive” farmer is looking for someone he can listen to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry with!

