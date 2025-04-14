Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Meet the ladies competing for love on Farmer Wants A Wife 2025

Welcome to the farm!
Australia’s favourite – and arguably most successful – reality dating series, Farmer Wants A Wife is returning in 2025 with a whole new line up of contestants looking to relocate for love.

Guiding the lovely ladies and the four farmers is Natalie Gruzlewski, who is returning as a solo full time host of FWAW after previously sharing the duties with Samantha Armytage.

Nat with the 2025 farmers. (Credit: Seven)

In 2025, viewers will watch Farmer Corey, Farmer Tom, Farmer Thomas, and Farmer Jarrad welcome a selected handful of ladies onto their farms in the hopes of finding someone to settle down with.

But farm life is no easy job, and the chosen contestants will experience this first hand!

With the new season of FWAW airing April 21 on Channel Seven, TV WEEK has rounded up all the contestants joining the season in 2025.

Farmer Thomas

(Credit: Seven)

Farmer Thomas is a wheat, barley and lentil farmer from the Eyre Peninsula, looking to settle down and start a family with someone who is kind, caring and honest.

“Someone who has their own passions; it’s important that they don’t sacrifice their own interests for me. Ideally, someone open to trying new things and being outdoors,” he said.

While speaking to Seven, Thomas confessed he is a “romantic” who puts “110 per cent” into the relationship.

Ashleen

35, WA, Senior Event Manager

Ellen

32, WA, Public Servant

Nathania

33, QLD, Blasting Specialist

Rachael

34, VIC, Construction Coordinator

Sophie

32, VIC, Teacher

Claire

31, WA, FIFO Mine Site Admin

Clarette

35, NSW, Teacher

Edwina

29, NSW, Radiographer

Farmer Corey

(Credit: Seven)
Up-and-coming fourth generation farmer, Corey is from Biloela, Queensland who wears his heart on his sleeve. Farmer Corey hopes to expand his family farm with someone who is fun-loving, caring, and down-to-earth.

“Stability and commitment are also very important to me. I’d like a partner who can enjoy life on the farm. I want a team player and a best mate to take on life with,” he said.

Jadee-Lee

26, QLD, Primary School Teacher

Rosie

22, TAS, Dental Assistant

Millie

22, QLD, Aged Care Support Worker

Jamie

23, VIC, Speech Pathologist

Keeley

22, VIC, Optometrist

Ellie

26, QLD, Early Childhood Educator

Hunter

23, QLD, Administration Officer

Chealsea

26, VIC, Registered Nurse

Farmer Tom

(Credit: Seven)
Sheep farmer Tom loves being his own boss, and hopes to find a wife to build a future and family with. He describes himself as light-hearted and positive, hoping to find a “dreamer with a spring in her step.”

“Someone who looks for positives instead of negatives. Ideally, a person who will accept me for who I am and bring out the best in me. Also, someone who loves animals and is compassionate towards them,” he said.

Katie

28, QLD, Department of Education Administration

Emma

27, WA, Registered Nurse

Eliza

28, VIC, Primary School Teacher

Natalie

30, QLD, Registered Nurse

Emmie-Rose

29, NSW, Fitness Coach

Bridget

34, NSW, Lawyer

Katie

30, NSW, Equine Sales

Georgie

28, VIC, Registered Nurse

Farmer Jarrad

(Credit: Seven)
This sheep and hemp farmer is the youngest to join this season. Jarrad is a keen American sports fan who spends his downtime singing, watching movies and cooking. Traditional values like common decency, respect, and discipline are very important to him.

“Trust, respect and loyalty,” Jarrad said, listing what’s important to him in a relationship. “Having your partner’s back but also pushing each other to achieve your best. I’m very driven. I need someone who’ll push me as hard as I push them so we can achieve our dreams together.”

Ashlee

22, VIC, Education Support Worker

Chloe

21, QLD, Bartender

Ella

22, QLD, Registered Nurse

Brianna

22, QLD, Jewellery Store Manager

Holly

22, QLD, Teacher

Lucy

23, VIC, Jillaroo

Imogen

21, SA, Real Estate Agent

Maneesha

25, NSW, Jewellery Business Owner

