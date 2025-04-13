It’s been 18 years since Natalie Gruzlewski hosted the first season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Now, with Samantha Armytage having left Channel Seven to host The Golden Bachelor on Nine, Nat is back in front of the camera as sole host of the show, rather than in a supporting role. She tells TV WEEK it feels “great”.

“I always love being involved with Farmer Wants A Wife,” she says. “It’s such a feel-good, positive series to be part of. Helping people find love is one of the best day jobs. I feel very lucky.”

The barrel room is where the magic happens (Credit: Dylan Coker)

Looking back over the 13 seasons that Nat has been involved with, she says it’s tough to choose one favourite moment. But, if she had to, it would be the season five finale in 2010, when everyone was blown away by one farmer’s keenness to commit.

“The surprise proposal on the couch from Nathan to Amanda,” she says.

Beyond that, Nat loves the very beginning of each season’s filming:

“Those behind-the-scenes moments when the farmers are about to head into the barrel room and potentially come face-to-face with their future wife.”

With Jack and their daughter, Olivia (Credit: Instagram)

Nat herself has been married twice – first to professional surfer Luke Egan and then to property developer Jack Ray. Nat and Jack have a 12-year-old daughter, Olivia.

She says, if she was single, she’s not sure how she would go on a show like Farmer Wants A Wife.

“Dating itself is hard enough, but dating on national TV? I’m not sure I could do it! I have a huge amount of respect for the farmers and the ladies who put themselves out there in their quest for love.”

Recent seasons of Farmer have been among the most successful ever. Brad and Clare, who met in the 2023 season, are already parents to baby Roy, while Matt and Olivia, who met in the same season, have welcomed little Henry. Another couple are still together from that season: David and Emily, who married last year (and yes, Farmer viewers will get to see the wedding).

Nat relishes the chance to visit regional Australia (Credit: CH7)

So, why has the show had so much success with its matchmaking?

“From the outset, these men and women actually choose each other, and that’s not the case with all dating shows,” Nat explains. “So, there’s a connection, a spark from the very beginning. And, visiting the farms, the ladies get a snapshot of what farm life would be like. They go in with their eyes wide open.”

Nat spent 10 years travelling the world as a Getaway reporter (“I still pinch myself that I was given that amazing opportunity”); however, there’s a lot that keeps her coming back to Farmer.

Nat spent a decade travelling with Getaway (Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve seen first-hand how this show can change lives,” she says. “It’s more than just a TV show, and to think that I play even a small role in that is pretty special. And I love travelling through regional Australia for the filming. The landscapes are stunning and I get to meet some beautiful people along the way.”

Nat really does love playing the matchmaker.

“I’m just like everyone else: I adore a good love story!”

