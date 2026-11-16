The real reason Big Brother’s Matthew stood up for controversial housemate Ebony

Matthew is the fourth housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house, and he’s wasting no time opening up about the experience.

Speaking to TV WEEK, the outspoken 37-year-old reveals the personal reason he felt compelled to stand by controversial housemate Ebony, even when it wasn’t popular with the others.

“It’s quite an emotional topic for me,” the property investor and buyers agent says.

“Mental health is a big reason why I stand up for someone like Ebony and really empowered her when it wasn’t popular. If she’s misunderstood or people are ganging up on her, I don’t like it. I think that you need to stand up for people and be brave.”

Matthew was met with a lively audience after his eviction. (Credit: 10)

Having lost his best friend to mental health struggles, Matthew says he knows how important it is to show compassion, particularly when someone is feeling isolated or misunderstood.

Throughout the season, housemates have opened up about deeply personal experiences, from endometriosis to growing up in refugee camps. Matthew, however, chose to keep much of his own grief private, confiding in just two people in the house.

“I was a little worried about the hurt that I could bring to his family by rehashing anything,” he explains. “But it did naturally came up where I couldn’t run away from the topic, and I did speak to two people.”

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And while the experience was an emotional one, Matthew has no doubt his late best friend would have wanted him to enjoy every minute of the Big Brother adventure.

“He always allowed me to be me,” he reflects. “We were both as crazy as each other growing up. He would have thought, ‘You’ve got to have a sense of humour, you can’t take life so seriously, we shouldn’t be crying over spilt milk – or spilt custard.’”

Jokes about Matthew’s psychology degree may seem a little harsh with hindsight given his personal experiences. He says losing his friend sparked his interest in the subject, and is keen to clarify that he has never claimed to be a psychologist, but completed a health science degree majoring in psychology 15 years ago.

Now, Matthew hopes to turn that passion into something meaningful outside the house, particularly when it comes to supporting young men who might otherwise struggle to ask for help.

“I’ve MCed for One Punch Can Kill [an anti-violence campaign run by the Queensland Homicide Victims’ Support Group],” Matthew says. “As one of our friends was king hit and passed away back in the day. And then we’ve had suicides in our friendship group. On a local level and more so around the footy club I want to be a mentor.

Matthew has big plans for what’s next – but first – he needs his phone back. (Credit: 10)

“It is a passion of mine; there are a lot of younger guys who are less likely to actually go and seek professional help. I’d like to be someone they are able to speak to.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or having thoughts of suicide, help is available. Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In an emergency, call 000.

Big Brother airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Ten and 10Play.