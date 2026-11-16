‘Lost his spark’: Overworked Manu Feildel says he’s ‘ready to quit’ TV amid fan backlash on My Kitchen Rules

The My Kitchen Rules contestants are under the pump in Kitchen HQ right now, but they’re not the only ones feeling the strain. Judge Manu Feildel looked stressed out himself as he vented to wife Clarissa in Sydney.

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Manu has previously confessed he leans on the Better Homes And Gardens presenter – especially through “the darkest” times.

Manu looked stressed out as he vented to wife Clarissa in Sydney earlier this month. (Credit: MEDIA MODE)

“I am so thankful she’s still here for me because she could have told me to eff off big time so many times,” he told The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show in 2024 of the low point which saw him forced to close his Melbourne restaurant in 2014 while Clarissa was pregnant with their daughter Charlee, now 11.

“She was stronger than me.”

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While the celebrity chef insisted he “never wanted to go back” to those rocky moments, he sure has a lot on his plate again right now.

And in a recent podcast interview, the star said he may even be ready to hang up the apron for good!

“I want to be semi-retired, if not retired completely to be honest with you,” Manu revealed on The Dom Harvey Podcast of how he plans to spend his life in 10 years’ time.

Manu has been accused by fans of being “grumpy” on the new season of MKR, which he hosts alongside Colin Fassnidge. (Credit: Seven)

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“I’ve been working since I was 15, it’s nearly 40 years of my life working. I’ve loved every minute of it, but I’m exhausted, and I would like to slow down.”

Taking to a MKR Facebook group, one fan questioned if Manu now “wants out” of the reality show after 16 seasons.

“Anyone else think Manu is just getting grumpy with everyone?” the fan queried. “Pretty sure with his attitude even the producers won’t want him back.”

However, many fans didn’t agree that Manu was overly surly, but did question if the show’s push for more drama and outspoken contestants had taken its toll.

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“I wouldn’t call it grumpy, [he] just seems to have lost his spark,” one fan said.

Manu has been grappling with the absence of his son Jonti after he moved to France. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think both the judges are getting annoyed at the drama. These guys don’t like BS and it’s a pity the producers have gone this way,” another pointed out.

The father-of-two has also been grappling with the absence of his eldest child, Jonti, 22, who has relocated to France after joining the Sporting Olympique Avignon Super XIII rugby league team based in the south of France.

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The huge life change has reportedly left Manu proud but heartbroken.

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