What is adult-onset asthma? Unpacking the health condition

Around 2.8 million Australians have asthma, making it one of our most common chronic conditions.

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Some children who develop asthma appear to grow out of it during their teenage years. Their symptoms can remain dormant for years, only to return later in life – even in middle age.

But asthma can also develop for the first time in adulthood, even in people who’ve never experienced symptoms before. While there’s no cure, most people find it can be managed with the right treatment.

Understanding the cause

It’s not yet known why some people develop asthma while others skip it entirely, but it tends to run in families. In fact, having a parent with asthma can significantly increase your risk of developing it yourself.

Other people who might be more susceptible include those with allergies, while respiratory infections such as colds and the flu, as well as exposure to dust, tobacco smoke and mould, can sometimes act as a trigger for asthma symptoms.

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(Credit: Getty)

When hormones play a role

Hormonal shifts can also trigger asthma symptoms. While boys are more likely to develop the condition before adolescence, this changes during puberty, with asthma becoming more common in women than men.

Some women might notice their symptoms worsen during pregnancy, while hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause can also have an impact. According to Asthma Australia, women between 55 and 65 have substantially higher rates of asthma than men of the same age.

Know the warning signs

Common symptoms include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath and tightness in the chest. However, there are also less common signs, such as tiredness, an increased heart rate or sweating.

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Everyone experiences asthma differently, and symptoms may not be the same each time.

Some people have silent asthma. This means they don’t experience obvious things such as coughing and wheezing, so may not realise they have it until they become very unwell.

Seeking treatment

Asthma is a serious condition, so it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough assessment and treatment plan if you’re diagnosed.

You should also let people in your household know, so they understand what to do if you have a flare-up.

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A severe asthma attack can be life-threatening, so if you or someone in your household is having trouble breathing, call 000 immediately.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Ali Elfiky, Cairns Central, Qld

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Protecting newborns from whooping cough is a family affair.

Why is whooping cough such a concern for newborn babies?

While whooping cough usually presents as a persistent, lingering cough in adults, it poses a severe, life-threatening risk to newborn babies. It’s highly contagious and often leads to hospitalisation. Because newborns can’t receive immunisation against whooping cough until they’re six weeks old, they rely entirely on those around them for protection.

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Adult immunity against whooping cough wanes quite substantially within 10 years, so friends and family can be completely unprotected without realising. Because adults tend to experience milder symptoms that are often brushed off as a simple cold, they can unknowingly pass the infection on to a vulnerable newborn.

When a new baby is on the way, who should be getting vaccinated and when?

Anyone who will be in close, regular contact with a newborn needs to be up to date with their vaccinations. This includes expectant mothers, who are recommended to be vaccinated against whooping cough during each pregnancy to pass antibodies directly to the baby, alongside partners, grandparents and regular caregivers. If it has been more than 10 years since your last booster, getting vaccinated well ahead of time ensures that your immune system is fully primed and ready.

I’m not sure when my last booster was. Can my Pharmacist help?

Absolutely – just pop into your local TerryWhite Chemmart and we can help you check your immunisation records. If you’re due for your booster, we can administer the dTpa vaccine – which covers whooping cough, diphtheria, and tetanus – on the spot in the CareClinic. It’s a quick, simple step that can help keep the youngest members of your family safe.

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