Are you protected from whooping cough? The booster most adults don’t realise they need

Despite being a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening infection, most Aussie adults aren’t up to date with their vaccination for whooping cough.

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What is it?

Also called pertussis, whooping cough is a bacterial illness that impacts the lungs and airways. It’s named for the “whoop” sound that often comes as people fight for breath amid uncontrollable coughing. Initial symptoms can be similar to a cold – a fever, dry cough, runny nose and sneezing.

“For most adults, whooping cough presents as a persistent, nagging cough that can last for months. While rarely fatal for adults, it causes significant fatigue and can lead to fractured ribs from the force of coughing,” says TerryWhite Chemmart Chief Pharmacist Brenton Hart.

“For babies, especially those under six months, and the elderly, it’s life-threatening. Infants can experience apnoea where they stop breathing entirely and sometimes even require hospitalisation.”

(Credit: Getty)

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Who is at risk?

Anyone can get whooping cough, even if they were vaccinated during childhood. Most healthy adults will recover within one or two weeks, but others are more vulnerable. Those at the most risk include:

Babies under six months

Very young children

Elderly people

Those with asthma or other conditions that affect the lungs

Those living with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease

“Because adults often don’t realise they have whooping cough, they are a common source of infection for infants,” says Brenton.

How can i prevent it?

Babies get whooping cough vaccinations at six weeks old, two, four, six and 18 months and again at four. Children aged 11 to 13 can get a whooping cough vaccine through the school immunisation program.

“Generally, a booster is recommended every 10 years for adults to maintain protection, while those working in high-risk environments might require more frequent boosters, as advised by their healthcare providers,” explains Brenton.

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“Immunity from both natural infection and vaccination fades over time, which is why booster vaccinations are necessary in keeping protection levels high throughout adulthood.”

Babies under six weeks old cannot get a whooping cough vaccination. However, pregnant women are urged to get vaccinated between 24 and 36 weeks to provide maximum protection for the unborn baby. Parents, grandparents and those who will come into close contact with newborns are also encouraged to get immunised.

(Credit: Getty)

Is the vaccine effective?

While nothing can ensure 100 per cent protection against whooping cough, Brenton still stresses the importance of being vaccinated. Ensuring your family is up to date helps protect those most vulnerable in our communities.

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“The vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death. It can also reduce the duration and intensity of the illness.”

Speak with your GP or local pharmacist about what shots you might need and if you are up to date on all recommended boosters. Vaccinations can often be offered at your local pharmacy and might even be free if you’re eligible under the National Immunisation Program.

TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Jasmine Penny-Dimri, Eudunda, SA

CARECLINIC CONSULT WITH WOMAN’S DAY

Why the 100-day cough is considered a household risk.

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I thought getting whooping cough was only concerning for babies. why is it a risk for adults too?

It’s a common misconception. While whooping cough is most dangerous for infants, it is certainly not restricted to them. In fact, during Australia’s 2024 whooping cough surge, over 70 per cent of cases occurred in those aged 10 years and older. In adults and teenagers, you often won’t hear the classic “whoop” sound, with the main symptom often a persistent, hacking cough that can last for months – which is why it’s sometimes called the 100-day cough.

If I’ve got a persistent cough but feel ok otherwise, should I really be worried?

The challenge with whooping cough in adults is that it’s sometimes dismissed or self-treated with standard over-the-counter products, which can mean unknowingly spreading the infection to others. Interestingly, siblings, rather than parents, are one of the most frequent sources of infection for babies. Even if you don’t have an infant yourself, staying protected ensures that you aren’t the link that carries the virus to a vulnerable family member or colleague.

I had my vaccinations years ago while i was at school. Does that mean I’m protected for life?

Unfortunately, immunity from childhood vaccinations fades significantly as we get older. Public health data shows us that the vast majority of older Australians aren’t up to date with their whooping cough booster.

If your last vaccination was during high school and you’re now in your 30s, 40s or beyond, your shield has likely dropped. To ensure maximum year-round defence against whooping cough, a booster is recommended every 10 years to make sure your immune system is ready to fight.

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Help! I can’t remember the last time I had a booster. What should my next steps be if i’m not sure?

Thankfully you don’t have to rely on your memory. The simplest way to check your status is through the myGov website or the Medicare app – we can help you with this in-store if you need. If you’re due for a booster, one of our pharmacists can administer one in our private CareClinic rooms. It’s a quick and easy way to protect your own health and the health of those around you this winter.

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