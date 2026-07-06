Michelle Bridges recommends this fun way to fight aging… and it’s good for your brain too!

Click HERE to work out with Michelle and the Woman’s Day team

Advertisement

For personal trainer Michelle Bridges, introducing her 10-year-old son Axel to the soundtrack of her youth is one of the joys of parenting.

“I was literally playing Eurythmics, Tears for Fears, Madonna, Fleetwood Mac, Prince and ABBA to my son over the weekend,” she recalls, “and suddenly I was back on the dancefloor, in my youth, riding every rollercoaster moment.”

Dance has more benefits that you might think! Along with all the exercise and mood boosting benefits there is also evidence it can build social connections, enhance creative thinking and it may even help to reduce the risks of dementia. Read on to learn more from Michelle, and for some anti-ageing tips from brain health expert Dr Annabel Matison!

Dancer and choreographer Kelley Abbey from Future Proof (Credit: 12WBT)

Advertisement

It also made dance a perfect fit for Michelle’s 12-week program Future Proof, which aims to empower women with the foundation they need for living well now and well into the future. Dancer and choreographer Kelley Abbey joins her team of mind, body and health experts, who also include Dr Norman Swan, brain health researcher Dr Annabel Matison and dietitian Lisa Donaldson.

“Joy, music, and human connection aren’t just nice to have,” says Michelle. “They are essential.”



Why are joy, creativity and movement critical to longevity?

Think about it. All that excitement and energy? You can absolutely bring that into this chapter of your life, with the added bonus of the confidence you simply didn’t have back then. Best of both worlds!



Advertisement

What was your reason for including dance in the program?

Simply put, it’s cognitive training disguised as pure joy. That’s exactly why I brought Kelley Abbey into Future Proof. She is a rock star guru who brings so much joy.

And the science backs it up. Dance combines coordination, memory, rhythm and learning in a way that literally rewires your brain – neuroplasticity. Emerging research shows it can improve and maintain cognitive function as we age. Movement with joy attached. Sign me up!

Michelle Bridges with Future Proof dietician Lisa Donaldson





Advertisement

Are there any new activities you’ve embraced?

My son is incredibly musical and this program has made me really lean into that. The variety of genres we listen to has expanded enormously. Let’s just say there’s a lot of kitchen dancing that goes

on in our home.



How has the program changed your perspective?

Connection has never been my strong suit funnily enough, given what I do. I can be really slack at picking up the phone. I spent a lot of years purely focused on my career. I’ve recognised that I personally need to stay connected, to nurture existing friendships, and actively make new ones along the way. That’s something this program has really brought into focus for me.



What is your top tip for living well?

Put yourself first. Do what the hell you want to do! But if you want to keep doing that with independence, passion and energy, there’s a little bit of behind the scenes work needed. Not much, but it matters. That’s exactly why I built Future Proof. Do the work, then get out there and go for it. It’s your life.

Future Proof registrations are now open. Visit 12wbt.com

Advertisement

Michelle Bridges and Future Proof brain health expert Dr Annabel Matison (Credit: 12WBT)

Boost your brain

Brain health expert Dr Annabel Matison from Future Proof reveals her six top approaches for staying sharp:

COOK A HEALTHY MEAL AT HOME

Choosing home-cooked meals over takeaway can help reduce ultraprocessed food intake, which has been associated with poorer brain health and higher dementia risk.

EXERCISE YOUR MIND

Activities like board games, puzzles, taking up a new hobby or learning a new language help keep the brain active and build cognitive reserve as we age.

Advertisement

EXERCISE YOUR BODY

Regular physical activity, whether it’s brisk walking, dancing, swimming or strength training, supports brain health and can help improve mood.

VOLUNTEER OR JOIN A COMMUNITY GROUP

Volunteering keeps people mentally, physically and socially engaged, all of which are important for healthy ageing.

TALK TO YOUR NEIGHBOURS & STAY SOCIALLY CONNECTED

Catching up with neighbours, friends and family can help reduce loneliness and social isolation, which are recognised dementia risk factors.

VISIT YOUR DOCTOR FOR REGULAR HEALTH CHECKS

Regular check-ups from your doctor can help identify and manage high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol and hearing loss, which all play an important role in brain health.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.