The clever gadget that’s fixed the one cleaning job Aussies dread (and it’s 45% off)

Ask anyone who’s owned a wet-and-dry vacuum what they hate most about it, and it’s rarely the cleaning itself; it’s the aftermath.

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Hair tangled around the brush roller, a faint smell from the laundry cupboard a few days later, and a “quick clean” that somehow turns into ten minutes scrubbing gunk out of a pipe.

It’s a common enough problem, and it’s the gap Tineco has built its reputation on. The brand has held the number one spot globally in wet and dry hard floor cleaning for three years running, and its newest release, the Floor One S9 Artist, is its clearest answer yet to the two biggest complaints Australians have with this appliance: runtime and hygiene.

WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT

Clean water, always: MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) technology continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water while removing dirty water at high speed, helping prevent streaks and deliver a more hygienic, residue-free clean.

MHCBS (Maintain Hygiene Clean Brush System) technology continuously cleans the brush roller with fresh water while removing dirty water at high speed, helping prevent streaks and deliver a more hygienic, residue-free clean. Auto-adjusting suction: iLoop Smart Sensor technology detects dirt levels and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow to match, so there’s no guesswork over which setting to use.

iLoop Smart Sensor technology detects dirt levels and automatically adjusts suction power and water flow to match, so there’s no guesswork over which setting to use. Reaches the tight spots: HyperStretch technology gives it a 180° lay-flat design that fully reclines, folding down to just 12.85cm so it can get under beds and sofas without any furniture-shuffling.

HyperStretch technology gives it a 180° lay-flat design that fully reclines, folding down to just 12.85cm so it can get under beds and sofas without any furniture-shuffling. 360° manoeuvrability: SmoothDrive technology lets the machine glide forward, backward, and around tight corners with minimal effort.

SmoothDrive technology lets the machine glide forward, backward, and around tight corners with minimal effort. Five-minute self-clean: With the push of one button, FlashDry self-cleaning washes the rollers while the machine is docked, using heated water followed by hot air, so it goes back in the cupboard properly dry rather than just rinsed.

With the push of one button, FlashDry self-cleaning washes the rollers while the machine is docked, using heated water followed by hot air, so it goes back in the cupboard properly dry rather than just rinsed. DualBlock anti-tangle design: A dual-layer scraper system stops hair building up on the roller – a comb scraper catches hair before it can wind around, while a straight scraper wipes away dirty water as it goes.

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THE DETAILS

The Floor One S9 Artist is Tineco’s next-generation wet and dry floor cleaner and is built to bring intelligent performance to everyday cleaning without the effort. It vacuums and washes in a single pass, handling everything from fine dust to sticky spills, and its ultra-slim design lets it reach under furniture and into tight spaces most cleaners can’t.

The “Artist” name comes from its Aurora Borealis-inspired colourway, a step away from the usual white-and-grey.

AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE

The Tineco Floor One S9 Artist has dropped from $1,199 to $659 – 45% off – as part of Amazon Prime Day, running 7-13 July 2026 via Amazon Australia. It’s one of several discounts across Tineco’s stick, wet and dry, and carpet cleaner range this Prime Day, with savings of up to $550 on offer.

Deals like this tend to move fast once the sale period kicks off, so it pays to be quick!

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