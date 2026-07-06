Feuding Princes Harry and William come face to face at last!

Royal outcast Prince Harry has been open and eager to reconcile with his British family for some time, and there was no way he was visiting the UK without at least attempting to fix the most broken relationship of all – the one with his brother, Prince William.
Despite Harry being in his hometown for only a fleeting trip, royal insiders reveal a face-to-face meeting with William has been top of his agenda, after years of no contact and growing resentment between them.
“Harry’s had every intention of meeting with his brother – he knows William is the real blockade in repairing his relationship with the royals,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “Harry wanted to be the ‘bigger guy’ and initiate peace talks about everything that’s gone down. He believes if they can get to a point of basic civility, it will open so many doors – and make their father happy.”
Mounting pressure
Indeed, King Charles’ soft spot for his wayward youngest son could be Harry’s life raft, amid countless reports that William, 44, isn’t willing to just forgive and forget.
It’s been almost four years since the brothers barely exchanged a few words at the Queen’s funeral, and sources say if William had it his way, that frosty silence would continue indefinitely.
“William has been resistant to any interaction with Harry for the simple fact that he doesn’t trust him,” explains the insider. “There’s very little Harry can say that could make up for the insults and upsets he and Meghan have caused – not just to William but to Kate, too.”
However, with Charles, 77, on board with meeting up with Harry during his whirlwind visit, William has had no choice but to fall in line.
Doing it for Charles
The monarch calling a “rare” family dinner with senior royals in Scotland just days before Harry landed in London only fuelled speculation that the pressure was on for a reunion.
“William feels torn, as this is something his father wants,” reveals the source. “Charles wouldn’t want to force it, but he has made it very clear to William that this is one of his final wishes. He expects the same level of grace and leadership from the future king that he’s showing when it comes to the situation with Harry.
“William knows he can’t say no to his father, so it’s likely he’d agree to a very brief meeting – 30 minutes max – with Harry, mostly out of respect for Charles.”
Apparently, William isn’t the only one wary of Harry, though. Queen Camilla, 78, is “demanding” to be present at any planned meetings to make sure sentimental Charles acts with logic and not with his emotions.
“Camilla isn’t taking any chances,” a source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice. “Charles leads with his heart. Camilla worries that, left alone with Harry, he’ll give away the family store in the name of peace.”
The clock is ticking
According to our insider, they’d be right in suspecting Harry has an ulterior motive for getting back into William’s good books.
There’s been persistent reports he plans to strip Harry, 41, wife Meghan and their two children of their titles once he ascends the throne, and no one is more aware of this threat than Harry.
“The clock is ticking on William taking over, and if he can’t make things right before that happens it will be disastrous for Archie and Lilibet,” the source says.