Harry and Meghan UK visit twist as Kate and William ‘disengage’

Days after it was reported that the imminent return of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to UK shores could be in doubt amid ongoing security concerns, it has emerged the couple are happily holidaying with their kids in Europe.

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The revelation was made by the Sussex-friendly People magazine, which reported that the duo were vacationing at an undisclosed European destination with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, five, despite a report in The Telegraph claiming that Harry was reconsidering their UK trip after learning that his request for taxpayer-funded police protection had been denied.

Meghan and co are said to be holidaying in Europe. (Credit: Instagram/aseverofficial)

People reported that Harry still intends to make a series of public appearances in the UK to mark the one year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

Meghan is set to join him in her first appearance on British soil in six years as she attends an event to mark 20 years of the WellChild Nurse programme at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

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However, the Sun reported that the denial of Harry’s latest bid for taxpayer-funded protection was a blow nonetheless.

“Harry is reassessing things. Ultimately, he is going to do everything he can to find a way to bring them over safely,” a source told the publication of the Prince’s concerns for his family.

The Duke of Sussex, is said to be keen for a reunion with his father, King Charles, while he is in the UK. He is also said to intend for his children to meet their grandfather.

“It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first,” a source close to Harry previously told News.com.au.

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“He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent.”

Harry is said to be keen to reunite with his father. (Credit: Getty)

Royal commentator Richard Eden, meanwhile, has suggested that a surprise decision involving Althorp House – the Spencer family estate where Harry’s mother Princess Diana spent a lot of her childhood – may be a sign that Meghan and Harry are also planning a private family visit there should they bring the kids to the UK.

While usually open to the public during July and August, the sprawling historic property in Northamptonshire is reportedly set to close to visitors for two days while Harry and clan are there.

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“This is highly unusual,” an insider told Eden. “Once the house is open to visitors, it’s not usually closed.”

Eden himself explained in the Daily Mail that if the family does visit, it would “give Diana’s grandchildren the opportunity to visit her grave for the first time.”

The move is said to have raised eyebrows among royal circles, and it comes amid reports that Harry has received an offer by the King to have his family accommodated at one of the royal residences at Buckingham Palace.

One person said to be unhappy about the olive branch being extended is Prince William and his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales. It’s been claimed the couple has decided to “disengage” from the drama surrounding the King’s peace plan.

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Kate and William are reportedly unhappy with the turn of events. (Credit: Getty)

“This is all deeply personal, but William and Kate can’t understand why so much effort and priority is being taken for Harry and Meghan,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Poor Kate’s had to endure so much… It’s hard for William to not kick off and give his father an ultimatum.

“The only thing stopping him is the certainty that Meghan and Harry will screw it up themselves,” the insider adds.

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“Charles can’t bear ‘drama’ and already the PR stunts have started even before they’ve arrived.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales aren’t the only royals said to have reservations about a potential Harry and Meghan visit.

Royal expert Rob Shuter – the entertainment reporter behind the Naughty But Nice substack – claimed that Queen Camilla has expressed a desire to be present for any private meeting between Charles and his wayward son.

“Camilla isn’t taking any chances,” a palace source told Shuter. “She knows Charles has a soft spot for Harry, especially when it comes to his grandchildren. She wants to hear every word.”

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“Charles leads with his heart,” another insider told the outlet. “Camilla worries that, left alone with Harry, he’ll give away the family store in the name of peace.”

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