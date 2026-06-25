‘Dangerous gamble’: William reacts as ‘highly unusual’ move raises Harry, Diana question

The clock is ticking on Prince Harry’s reported return to the UK with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the couple’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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And now a “highly unusual” move has raised a very delicate question – one that’s reportedly left Prince William “uneasy” – whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may call Princess Diana’s former home their own for a time during their July stay.

Royal commentator Richard Eden has suggested that a surprise decision involving Althorp House – the Spencer family estate where Diana spent a lot of her childhood – may be a sign that Meghan and Harry are indeed planning a private family visit there.

There is speculation Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may visit Princess Diana’s former home during their UK trip. (Credit: Instagram/meghan/Getty)

While usually open to the public during July and August, the sprawling historic property in Northamptonshire is reportedly set to close to visitors for two days while Harry and clan are in the UK.

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“This is highly unusual,” an insider told Eden. “Once the house is open to visitors, it’s not usually closed.”

Eden himself explained in the Daily Mail that if the family does visit, it would “give Diana’s grandchildren the opportunity to visit her grave for the first time.”

The move is said to have raised eyebrows among royal circles, and it comes amid reports that Harry has accepted an offer by King Charles to have his family accommodated at one of the royal residences at Buckingham Palace.

Add to that suggestions that Harry and Meghan plan on bringing a documentary crew with them on their UK trip – ostensibly to capture footage to promote Harry’s passion project the Invictus Games – and the situation is ruffling feathers.

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“Harry and Meghan are filming this chapter of their lives, and the reunion is a major part of the story,” a source told royal commentator Rob Shuter, as per his Naughty But Nice substack. “Nobody doubts they’ll see the King. The discussion is about access and whether any of those moments will ever be made public.”

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day that Prince William is said to view the situation as a “dangerous gamble” by his father.

Prince William is said to view the situation as a ‘dangerous gamble’: (Credit: Getty)

“William just can’t believe this is actually happening. Already he was against this, fearing the pressure and toll on Charles would be too much should Harry and Meghan start leaking to the press about their meeting,” the insider claims.

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“Even though William would love nothing more than to have a happy family reunion with Archie and Lili, he’s convinced this is a dangerous gamble Charles is taking and it looks like he might be right.”

The source claimed that William was particularly irked by suggestions that his estranged brother and sister-in-law may be bringing along a Netflix crew.

“He feels completely helpless watching Charles set himself up for yet more humiliation and betrayal and he’s not the only Royal worried,” the insider said, adding that Charles’ accommodation offer and the revelation surrounding Diana’s home had left William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, “uneasy”.

“The idea of them staying there with a doco crew has William on edge,” the mole claims.

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William is reportedly ‘uneasy’ about his brother and Meghan potentially bringing a doco crew to Diana’s former home. (Credit: Getty)

While William is said to be “dreading” his brother’s visit, it’s suggested that Kate is looking for the couple to “push through” without any serious confrontations.

“There are a lot of hurt wounds over what Harry and Meghan have said and done, but with Charles’ health battles ongoing, it’s impossible to object,” the source goes on.

“[The King] wants to see his grandkids – and hopefully patch things up before William takes the crown and cuts them off for good.”

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