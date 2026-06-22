‘Uncomfortable’ moment looms for William as new Charlotte, Lilibet pics released

The images couldn’t have been more contrasting. On one hand you had a shorts and t-shirt-clad Prince Harry, kneeling on the floor in front of some beige curtains, his children Archie and Lilibet casually-dressed and clutched in his arms. On the other, you had his estranged brother, Prince William, looking every inch the heir to the throne, dressed in scarlet finery with medals dangling, and Princess Charlotte standing demurely by his side.

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Two very different images celebrating Father’s Day for two very different brothers on two different sides of the world.

Except, something has changed in recent weeks – for now it seems possible that these two warring siblings could be forced to come together as their father, King Charles, doubles down on his attempts to forge a peace deal between them.

The pic of Harry was informal in nature, with Archie barefoot and appearing to wear an t-shirt in support of England’s World Cup football team. (Credit: Instagram/Meghan)

For years, it seemed an impossible task, after Harry and Meghan’s infamous Oprah interview, and the explosive family revelations in Harry’s book, Spare.

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But with reports Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK in July with their children in tow, sources tell Woman’s Day that Charles, 77, is telling his sons it’s high time they met face to face to hash out their differences.

“Charles has become increasingly emotional about the situation between William and Harry because, from his point of view, far too much time has already been lost,” the insider explains.

“There was a period where he accepted that neither side was ready to move forward, but he’s now become convinced that if this family is ever going to heal, somebody has to step in.”

In 2025, Harry opened the door to a reunion, of sorts, with his family, telling the BBC, “I would love reconciliation… There’s no point in continuing to fight any more … I don’t know how much longer my father has.”

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However, Prince William is said to remain “furious” at his brother’s conduct and the accusations levelled against him and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales, in Harry’s book.

As such, the insider tells Woman’s Day that William is pushing back against the King’s demands – and it appears Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, may have reservations too.

Prince William’s portrait with Princess Charlotte was much more formal. (Credit: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

“William and Camilla think the whole idea is complete lunacy. They’ve both warned Charles countless times that he’s setting himself up for disaster, that Harry and Meghan can’t be trusted,” the source claims.

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“William is still livid and can’t understand why his father keeps extending olive branches. As far as he’s concerned, Harry is beyond hope.

“Camilla isn’t much more enthusiastic and has made no secret of her belief that Charles is taking a huge gamble.”

Charles will be hoping his gamble pays off. (Credit: Getty)

However, the insider says Charles has dug his heels in – as he deals with his advancing years and cancer diagnosis.

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“He’s reached the point where he believes the feud is damaging the family far more than any awkward reunion ever could,” the insider explains.

“He’s mellowed considerably and keeps telling William that carrying around this level of resentment is helping nobody.

“In Charles’ mind, July presents the best opportunity they’re likely to get and he doesn’t want it wasted. He knows there’s every chance the meeting could be uncomfortable, but he firmly believes it’s now or never.”

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