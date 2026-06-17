Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm Prince George’s new school

It’s official – Prince George is heading to Eton College.

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Kensington Palace has confirmed that the future king will attend the prestigious all-boys boarding school from September, ending months of speculation about where the 12-year-old would continue his education.

George will start at Eton in September. (Credit: Instagram)

The news comes after royal correspondent Phil Dampier exclusively revealed to Woman’s Day that George was “almost certain” to attend the college.

“A good source has told me it’s almost certain George will follow in his father’s footsteps and go to Eton in September,” Phil wrote in his column in February. He was right on the money.

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In a statement, the palace said: “Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September.”

It’s a very royal choice. Both Prince William and Prince Harry are Old Etonians, as is Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer. The school has produced 20 British prime ministers and fees run at around AUD$125,000 per year.

Kate and George at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Credit: Getty)

Many had tipped William and Kate to go for a co-educational school – with Kate’s old school Marlborough College the frontrunner – but in the end, tradition won out.

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Phil Dampier revealed the couple had looked at schools in North London and Marlborough before making the call.

Eton is also a short drive from the family’s Windsor Great Park home, Forest Lodge, so George won’t be too far from his parents and siblings despite boarding. He turns 13 on July 22 and wraps up at Lambrook School on July 4, where he’s been studying alongside Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, since 2022.

William started at Eton in 1995. (Credit: Getty)

Come September, George starts his next chapter – and it’s one his dad clearly looks back on with fondness.

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“I’ve really enjoyed being able to go about Eton as just another student,” Prince William said at the end of his schooling, aged 18. His son will no doubt be hoping for much the same.

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