‘Full shock’: Big George update as William takes family advice ‘to heart’

He turns 13 on July 22 and, as young Prince George stands on the precipice of becoming a teenager, new details have emerged about just how drastically his life is about to change.

Advertisement

Just weeks after blowing the candles out on his birthday cake, George will embark on the next phase of his life as heir to the British throne – and insiders tell Woman’s Day that his parents, Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have prepped him for “a whole new world”.

Prince George is getting ready for a big life change. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, in a rare live radio interview on May 22, with the UK’s Heart Breakfast, William hinted that George was already getting a taste of life at boarding school.

“Oh, Charlotte and Louis, because George is boarding last night, so Charlotte, Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time, please. Make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning,” the 43-year-old prince told his younger children during the segment, which took place as he opened a new hospital facility.

Advertisement

George is currently in his final year at Lambrook School, where “flexi-boarding” is an option. While it’s not yet been confirmed that George will attend a boarding school full-time in the coming months, it’s widely expected that he will attend the world-famous Eton College – where his father was once enrolled.

“George is hoping for Eton as it’s closer to home, but they’ve fully prepared him for a more independent living arrangement,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “Already he’s been doing ‘flexi-boarding’ in his final year at Lambrook so it’s not going to be a full shock to transition to full-time boarding school.

“While security will be a big issue, George has been taught how to handle personal boundaries and develop friendships, but also keeping up his bond with Charlotte and Louis.”

Kate and William are said to have been readying George for this new chapter. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

It’s understood that Kate and William have been talking about using a secure photo sharing app for the kids, depending on school policy, and are also planning to keep in touch via letter and postcards.

“George is going to miss his siblings and it’s going to be hard to adjust to being the little kid on the block for the first time, but he’s excited about boarding school – especially the football and hockey teams,” the source adds.

It’s likely his life will change in other ways too, with more high profile appearances and media training as he adjusts to living with more independence.

And while George will be going through his own life-changing transition, insiders say his parents are also embarking on a new chapter together – one in which William is hoping to keep the spark alive.

Advertisement

“William says he feels as though he and Kate are getting a second chance, that has brought a real sense of excitement to things,” another source tells Woman’s Day.

“He’s someone who likes to speak with his actions so he’s been arranging romantic dinners for the two of them and surprising her with sweet gifts.”

As George lives more independently, he will be given media training. (Credit: Getty)

The insider says “there’s a lot more PDA these days too”, and while it’s “nothing extreme” it’s been noticed that the couple is “more openly affectionate”.

Advertisement

“William is so obviously elated that Kate has made it through her cancer battle. He’s very proud of her and also more aware than ever how fragile life is,” the source goes on.

“He wants to celebrate her recovery and her resilience as much as he can.

“Now that she has her spark back he’s making a big effort to carve out time to romance her. He was advised to treat Kate as though he’s still courting her and he’s taken that to heart.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.