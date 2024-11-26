Charles Spencer breaks silence on new romance

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, has spoken out about his new relationship for the first time.

Advertisement

The 9th Earl Spencer is currently dating his podcast co-host, Norwegian archeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, and is still finalising his divorce from his third wife, Countess Karen Spencer.

The pair have been together for a few months now. (Credit: Instagram)

In a joint interview with Daily Mail, Charles Spencer and girlfriend Cat Jarman opened up about their love story.

“I’m too old for hearts and flowers stuff, but the best way to describe it is that with Cat, I can be myself,” Charles said. “She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don’t have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me.”

Advertisement

Charles and Cat first met back in 2021 when she visited his family’s ancestral home, Althorp House, for archeological investigation, and in 2023 they launched a podcast together, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

The pair were friends before they became colleagues, and eventually their “shared interests” led them to a romantic relationship.

Charles and Cat met in 2021. (Credit: Instagram)

“The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn’t even the possibility . . . I’ve never been with a much younger person. I wasn’t even thinking romance. I was at the tail end of a marriage. It just wasn’t a possibility,” Charles told the publication. “I’ve never tried to do a hard sell on Cat. She’s very canny, very emotionally mature. With her I don’t pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am – and who I am not.”

Advertisement

He added, “A lot of my close friends have said how happy they are that I am with someone like Cat because it shows enormous progress from where I was before. Look, it’s good to be with someone who is just so… nice.”

“I don’t want to denigrate anyone, but Cat is just completely different to anyone I’ve ever been with before,” he said, before saying that “it’s a bit early” to be thinking about marriage just yet.

Charles and Karen announced their divorce in June 2024. (Credit: Getty)

This new interview comes after Charles and his wife Karen Gordon announced that they were divorcing after nearly 13 years of marriage in June this year.

Advertisement

At the same time, the Daily Mail also alleged that the 60-year-old was “becoming close” to Cat.

Prior to his marriage to Karen, Charles was married to Caroline Frued from 2001 to 2007, and Victoria Lockwood from 1989 to 1997.

He also has seven children: Lady Catherine “Kitty” Spencer, Lady Elizabeth “Eliza” Spencer, Lady Katya Amelia Spencer, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, The Honourable Edmund “Ned” Spencer, Lady Lara Caroline Spencer, and Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use