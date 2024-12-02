Inside Princess Charlene & Prince Albert of Monaco’s surprisingly low-key family life with their twins Prince Jacques & Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene of Monaco has given plenty of peeks into her family life with Prince Albert of Monaco II and their two children.

Advertisement

The couple share twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, nine, and have spoken in rare interviews about their roles as “mum and dad.”

From their 2011 wedding, to welcoming the twins in 2014 and introducing them to royal life, Charlene and Albert have juggled their royal roles and parenthood seamlessly.

Albert has gushed about his wife’s incredible transition into motherhood when Gabriella and Jacques were born in 2014, calling her a very “eager” mum.

Meanwhile, Charlene shares regular updates on their little family to her Instagram account, where she posts surprisingly normal family snaps.

Advertisement

And the couple have even found a way to navigate their relationships with Albert’s two older children, who were born before he and Charlene wed.

Keep reading as we take a look inside Albert and Charlene’s best family moments…

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use