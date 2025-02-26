Royal history is steeped in tradition, and one that has continued to stick around is the presence of pets in the palace.

Horses, cats and exotic animals such as monkeys and falcons have been kept as companions for many royals over the years, but it’s dogs that have captured the hearts of the modern-day monarchy.

(Credit: Getty)

QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S CORGIS

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of dogs – particularly corgis.

Over the course of her life, Queen Elizabeth owned more than 30 corgis, and had up to 10 at one time.

Elizabeth loved her dogs so much that at her Platinum Jubilee concert in 2022, a light show displayed a giant corgi that lit up the sky.

Some of the late Queen’s beloved corgis included Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, and Linnet.

It’s safe to say that the precious pooches received only the best royal treatment. They ate gourmet meals created by a chef, were spoiled at Christmas, travelled in style, and had no rules.

According to author Brian Hoey, who wrote the book Not In Front Of The Corgis, “Nobody is allowed to raise a finger or a voice to any of the dogs. They cock their legs and do what Corgis do wherever they want — on antique furniture, priceless carpets.”

(Credit: Instagram)

KING CHARLES III & QUEEN CAMILLA’S JACK RUSSELL TERRIERS

Following King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s ascension to the throne in 2022, two new royal pups took up residence in Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla’s adorable Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, were adopted from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London in February 2017.

Speaking of the love of her pooches, Camilla previously said, “The nice thing about dogs is you can sit them down, you could have a nice long conversation, you could be cross, you could be sad and they just sit looking at you wagging their tail.”

Sadly, Beth passed away in November 2024, leaving the Queen heartbroken. However, Her Majesty revealed in February 2025 that she had gotten a new puppy!

“I’ve just got a new puppy, she’s eight-weeks-old,” Camilla revealed while meeting with guide dogs at Beaney House of Art & Knowledge.

She also confirmed that the new member of the royal family was a rescue born on Boxing Day, called Moley because “it looks just like a mole.”

(Credit: Getty)

PRINCE WILLIAM & PRINCESS CATHERINE’S COCKER SPANIELS

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also dog lovers, and were the previous owners of a black English Cocker Spaniel named Lupo.

Sadly, the beloved pup passed away in November 2020. William and Catherine announced the news on social media.

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away,” they wrote. “He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C.”

However, Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gifted the Wales’ another Cocker Spaniel that same year.

Her name was revealed in 2022 as Orla, when she appeared in an official photo to mark Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday.

(Credit: Archewell)

PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE’S BEAGLES & LABRADOR

Before she relocated to the UK in 2017, Meghan Markle was the proud owner of two rescue dogs named Guy and Bogart.

Sadly, Bogart was too old and fragile to make the journey, but Guy remained a much-loved member of the Sussex family. Shortly after moving to California, Meghan and Prince Harry also adopted a 7-year old beagle named Mammia Mia.

Heartbreakingly, Guy passed away in January 2025, with Meghan sharing a loving tribute to him on Instagram.

“In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada,” she wrote. “He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

“They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

She went on to say, “I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

“Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know ❤️‍🩹.”

Meghan and Harry have also adopted another dog together, a black Labrador named Pula.

“I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I’ve got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children,” Harry said in October 2022. “I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia. And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day.

“But they are also emotional, emotional support dogs 100% when they’re behaving.”

