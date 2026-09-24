Arrests, conspiracies and sudden deaths: Are the Norwegian royals cursed?

So far 2026 has not been a great one for the Norwegian royals, with unexpected deaths, sickness, conspiracy theories and even a prison sentence looming over the normally drama-free family.

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Here’s how secrets and scandals are affecting the Norwegian royals.

Queen Mette-Marit has been linked to Jeffrey Epstein. (Image: Getty)

QUEEN METTE-MARIT: EPSTEIN & ILLNESS

As her son Marius Borg Hoiby’s rape trial began in February, Queen Mette-Marit faced mounting questions over her links to Jeffrey Epstein, which came to light in hundreds of emails from 2011 to 2014.

“Mette-Marit was blindsided by the Epstein files and her sit-down interview in March did little to stop the patronages from walking away. She thought showing regret would fix it but, like [former] Prince Andrew, it made things worse,” says our source.

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“June was the worst month. Two days before seriously ill Mette-Marit got a lung transplant at Rikshospitalet for pulmonary fibrosis problems, her son was found guilty of two counts of rape and has been under house arrest since. He’s appealing, but he’s got a four-year prison sentence hanging over his head.” Post-op complications meant she also missed King Haakon’s oath to the Storting on September 1.

“King Harald’s death was traumatic,” our source says. (Image: Getty)

KING HARALD: RARE BLOOD CONDITION

The final years of his life were beset with scandal and led to a “dark burden” on the king, who passed away on August 28.

He not only had to deal with his step-grandson Marius’ rape trial but the release of documents revealing Mette-Marit’s frequent contact with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, all of which saw the royal family’s popularity plummet to 54 per cent.

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“The lead-up to King Harald’s death was traumatic. He’d already cut back on duties after having a pacemaker installed, but his last medical check-up put him into hospital with a blood infection – it almost seemed inevitable that he was cursed with a rare disease, things in his life were deteriorating so badly,” says our source.

“Sadly he didn’t recover, but no one expected his sister Astrid to pass away so soon after his death.”

Princess Astrid died days after King. (Image: Supplied)

PRINCESS ASTRID: DIED DAYS AFTER KING

“No one can believe what’s happened this year,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

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It’s been the worst year from every standpoint.

The new reign has begun under a cloud of Epstein files, a rape trial, illness, the king’s death – and now his sister Astrid dying two days after her brother’s funeral. It’s impossible not to wonder if it’s more than just bad luck.”

King Harald V’s elder sister, middle sibling Astrid, died on September 11 at age 94, after being hospitalised in March for pneumonia.

Much like the British royal family’s Princess Anne, she was considered her brother’s “quiet power”, despite forfeiting her HRH title and annual allowance to marry commoner Johan Ferner, an Olympic medallist, in 1961.

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Eldest sibling Princess Ragnhild, who died in 2012, was also stripped of her HRH title for marrying a commoner, her bodyguard.

MARIUS BORG HOIBY: UNDER HOUSE ARREST

The royal family were forced to defend their decision to allow Queen Mette-Marit’s son Marius from a former relationship to be a pallbearer at his step-grandfather’s funeral.

Marius, 29, who was sentenced to four years in prison, is currently under house arrest, with an electronic ankle tag, at royal residence Skaugum after being convicted of two rapes, assaulting his former girlfriend, and a number of other offences, totalling 34 charges.

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He denied the rapes but pleaded guilty to some lesser charges.

His case is still working its way through the court of appeal.

“The silence over that case has not won them any fans and allowing him to carry Harald’s coffin upset many in the old guard,” a source tells.

“No one can believe anyone wearing a tracking device is anywhere near the royal house, let alone second row at the king’s funeral.”

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Martha gave up her royal duties in 2022, after questions were raised over Durek. (Image: Getty)

PRINCESS MARTHA: CONSPIRACY THEORIES

King Harald’s daughter Martha Louise’s decision to marry shaman to the stars Durek Verrett hasn’t been without its controversies or conspiracies.

Durek has had a colourful history.

Arrested in 1993, he was also dropped by publishers over his pseudo-scientific claims in book Spirit Hacking, which included that cancer was a choice and that a Spirit Optimiser medallion he was selling on his website helped him overcome Covid-19.

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“As well as the public drama, Martha’s wacky husband has had to undergo a kidney transplant two weeks before her dad’s funeral, in the same hospital that treated the king,” says the source.

“It didn’t go unnoticed that Durek didn’t take part in the funeral procession like convicted rapist Marius did, which does little to stop rumours he’s not being taken seriously by the royals at all.”

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