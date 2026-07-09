‘Special’: Pat Cash opens up about rare day out with his sons at Wimbledon

Pat Cash has shared a rare family moment at Wimbledon, posting about how special it was to have his sons by his side at the tournament he won back in 1987.

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The tennis legend, 61, called it a “special” experience to share the grounds where he beat Ivan Lendl to win the title – this time with two of his four kids with him.

“Special to have my sons with me at @wimbledon today 🎾🌱 #family #wimbledon,” he shared on Instagram alongside a photo with his boys.

(Credit: Instagram)

The former world No.4 is dad to Mia and Daniel from a relationship with Norwegian model Anne-Britt Kristiansen in the 1980s, and shares twin boys Shannon and Jett with ex-wife Emily Bendit.

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He became a father for the first time at just 21, and a grandfather at 44.

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s been a big fortnight for Pat both on and off the court. He’s been spotted commentating and making guest appearances throughout the tournament, all while helping mentor rising Australian star Li Tu and promoting his new book on serving technique.

He’s also been sharing the spotlight with partner Charlotte Hodson, a singer/songwriter and massage therapist who joined him in the Royal Box last year and was back by his side again this week.

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Pat has kept much of his personal life private over the years – he was briefly linked to TV presenter Tania Zaetta back in 2011 – but he’s opened up about how serious things are with Charlotte, admitting it took him years to find the right person.

“I don’t know if we’ll go down the marriage route but she’s the love of my life, that’s for sure”, he told The Mirror last year.

(Credit: Getty)

It’s not the first time Pat has spoken candidly about what really matters to him. Back in 2014, he told The Guardian that becoming a father had quite literally saved him.

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“If it wasn’t for my kids, I might have killed myself,” he said at the time. He explained he’d battled severe depression from age 19 to 35, and that the pressure of playing for his country – combined with the expectations he placed on himself – had taken a real toll.

“Things got better when I retired from playing professionally,” he added.

It’s a stark contrast to the man seen smiling at Wimbledon this week, and is proof of just how much moments with his sons mean to him.

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