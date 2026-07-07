‘Technically, I’m a Weasley Grandad’: Harry Potter star Mark Williams shares heartwarming update on co-stars

It has been over a decade since the Harry Potter film franchise wrapped, but Arthur Weasley actor Mark Williams still feels fiercely protective of his on-screen wizarding family.

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While the 66-year-old actor is currently celebrating 12 seasons of playing the Cotswolds’ most efficient crime-solving Catholic priest in Father Brown, he recently shared a heart-warming update on his former co-stars, proudly declaring that he is now “technically a Weasley grandad.”

Mark played Arthur Weasley in Harry Potter. (Image: Warner Brothers)

“They were my kids,” Mark explained to TV WEEK.

“You’re acting their father, so you might as well make a good job of it.



“When they were little there was quite a bit of ‘be quiet! everybody wants to go home’. But they were a joy, an absoltue joy.”

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Mark Williams attends the preview of the new Warner Bros Studio tour exhibit including the original Hogwarts Express and a recreation of Platform 9 3/4 at Warner Bros Studios on March 3, 2015 in London. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Despite having to keep them in line occasionally, Mark is the first person to recognise how tricky it can be for a child actor to make on-set magic happen, take after take.

“Like all actors, child actors are very hard working,” he says.

“You forget about what they did. The hours they did, and the lines they learnt and the discipline of standing in the same place and doing it again, exactly the same.”

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Decades later, Mark says the Weasley kids are still part of his life, even if he only does see them every once in a while.

“I still see them, intermittently,” he says with a smile.

“Although, of course, they’ve mostly got their own kids now mostly. Technically, I’m a grandad — a Weasley grandad!”

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