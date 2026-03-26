Harry Potter TV series trailer has fans conflicted: ‘What’s the point?’

The first trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone TV series has been released – and the internet is ablaze with critiques of the HBO Max project.

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We’ve also been teased with the release date of the show, which we now know will drop before the end of the year.

So pack your bags, head down to platform 9 ¾ and get ready to journey to Hogwarts once again, as we reveal everything you need to know about the bewitching new Harry Potter series.

Newcomer Dominic McLaughlin takes on the role of Harry Potter in the new HBO Max TV series reboot. (Credit: HBO Max) (Credit: HBO Max)

What is the new Harry Potter reboot about?

The new Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone HBO Max TV series is based on the first book in the beloved series by J.K. Rowling, also titled Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone – or Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone in some other countries, including the US.

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Twenty-five years after the film was released, newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton take over the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

The characters were famously played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in all eight films.

After scouring the UK for undiscovered new young talent, Arabella Stanton was cast as Hermione Granger in the TV series. (Credit: HBO Max)

The son of two powerful wizards, Harry is poorly treated by his aunt and uncle, Petunia (Bel Powley) and Vernon (Daniel Rigby), and cousin Dudley (Amos Kitson), kept in a cupboard under the stairs. On his 11th birthday, he receives a letter summoning him to Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry.

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It’s here that the talented young wizard meets lifelong friends Ron and Hermione. They become his strongest allies as he battles demons from his parents’ past, who are determined not to let him reach his full potential. All the while, he discovers the truth about what really happened to them.

Harry will no doubt have a worthy adversary in Lox Pratt’s Draco Malfoy. (Credit: HBO Max)

Who stars in the new Harry Potter reboot?

Dominic, Alastair and Arabella take on the lead roles in the reboot, joined by a stellar ensemble cast.

John Lithgow portrays wise Hogwarts head Albus Dumbledore, with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

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Nick Frost plays Harry’s close friend, mentor and confidante, Hagrid.

Lox Pratt is Harry’s nemesis, Draco Malfoy.

Oscar nominated American actor John Lithgow steps into wise old Albus Dumbledore’s shoes in the remake. (Credit: HBO Max)

Is there a trailer for the new Harry Potter reboot?

Yes! The teaser trailer dropped on March 26, and already fans are going wild over the first look at the new cast in action!

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You can check it out for yourself below.

What are people saying online about the Harry Potter reboot?

As expected with a remake of such a beloved film franchise – itself, of course, based on an uber-popular book series – the reaction from fans has been both positive and negative.

Overwhelmingly, however, it seems the sense of nostalgia has been perfectly captured.

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“I’ll always have a soft spot for the original cast, but this adaptation looks amazing. Can’t wait to rediscover it 25 years later,” wrote one social media user.

Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby plays Harry’s horrible aunt and uncle, Petunia and Vernon Dursely. (Credit: HBO Max)

“This really seems to have a similar FEEL to the movies which I think is important! Very nostalgic. So excited!” added another.

“Goosebumps. Shivers. Tears. Hagrid messing up Harry’s hair? The isolation and despair Harry feels before Hogwarts? The chemistry of the golden trio?!! I’m SAT!!!” a third reacted.

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Nick Frost takes on the larger-than-life role of Hagrid. (Credit: HBO Max) (Credit: HBO Max)

“It looks well made… but it also just looks like the movies. Uncannily so, with some imagery and shots looking pretty near identical,” one Reddit user pointed out. “Which then makes me wonder… what’s the point?”

“Like, the Harry Potter world is so distinct and iconic that it feels weird just redoing the story with what looks like even the same shots as the originals. It’s like they’ve literally just plastered new actors over the original.”

Many online commentators had mixed feelings about the release of the first trailer, saying it looks so similar to the films, it hardly seemed worth re-doing it. (Credit: HBO Max)

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Additionally, John Williams not doing the score – replaced by Hans Zimmer for the series – seemed to be of concern to some.

And that’s not even going into the backlash surrounding J.K. Rowling’s stance on trans people, with many fans boycotting anything to do with her for that reason.

Haryr’s cousin Dudley once again makes his life hell. (Credit: HBO Max)

When does the new Harry Potter reboot premiere?

While we still have a bit of time to wait for the new Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone series to hit screens, the timing couldn’t be more magical.

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According to the trailer, the eight-part series will premiere “Christmas 2026”.

Though no exact date has been revealed just yet, that’s one heck of a present to fit under the Christmas tree!

Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu appear as as Minerva McGonagall and Severus Snape, respectively, in the upcoming series. (Credit: HBO Max)

Where can I watch the new Harry Potter reboot?

When the new Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone reboot series does premiere, it will, of course, be available exclusively on HBO Max.

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