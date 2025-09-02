HBO’s Harry Potter remake | Everything we know so far

It’s been 13 lucky years since the last Harry Potter movie was released.

Advertisement

And now, in honour of September 1 being back to Hogwarts Day, we have more details on the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about HBO’s new Harry Potter series including cast, filming, what the show will be about and which stars are set to return.

The series is expected to release on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

HBO has planned the series to run over 10 years, with each season focusing on a singular book.

Advertisement

Similar to the movies, but with time for much more detail to be explored.

What is the new Harry Potter series about?

HBO’s new series is about the same thing as the books: Harry Potter’s life at Hogwarts and his fight against Voldemort. So, similar to the films we’ll be able to watch the cast grow up as the series progresses.

The series will unpack each book in a single season. Based on the number of novels, this means we can assume there will be around seven seasons.

HBO’s Hermione, Harry and Ron! (Credit: HBO)

Advertisement

This means that we’re likely to get back beloved moments we lost to the books—like Deathday Parties!—and unpack plotlines and details the movie run time was forced to skim over.

HBO refers to the production as a “faithful adaptation,” so we feel confident our treasured storylines and characters will be served well.

Who has been cast in the HBO Harry Potter series?

HBO has released a few key cast members with more to come.

Here’s every character we know so far:

Advertisement

Harry, Ron & Hermione:

Harry Potter: Dominic McLaughlin

Ron Weasley: Alastair Stout

Hermonie Granger: Arabella Stanton

Professors:

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledor

Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Nick Froster as Rubeus Hagrid

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Warwick Davis in his original role of Professor Filius Flitwick

Warwick Davis is the first of the film’s cast to return. (Credit: HBO)

Students:

Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas

Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe

William Nash as Gregory Goyle

Alessia Leoni as Parvarti Patil

Sienna Moosah as Lavendar Brown

Leo Early as Seamus Finnigan

Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

Advertisement

The Durselys:

Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Other cast:

Bertie Carvel as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge

Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Is the new Harry Potter series currently being filmed?



Filming has begun in the UK’s Warner Brothers Studio. HBO confirmed the news on Instagram, July 15 2025.

The series is being written and produced by Emmy-winning Francesca Gardiner (alongside J.K. Rowling).

Advertisement

Mark Mylod, of Game of Thrones and Success fame, will direct and produce.

Will Daniel Radcliff be in the new Harry Potter series?

Our new Harry Potter! (Credit: HBO)

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Radcliff confirmed he won’t appear in the show. “They’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure [HBO] will want to make their own mark on it,” he said. “I’m definitely not seeking it out in anyway,” Radcliff confirmed.

Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer for the new Harry potter series… yet!

Advertisement

But, since filming has begun and we’re staring to see pics of the cast in costume, it’s only a matter of time until one is released.

We’ll continue to add more updates as they come.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.