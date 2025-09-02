HBO’s Harry Potter remake | Everything we know so far

It’s been 13 lucky years since the last Harry Potter movie was released.
And now, in honour of September 1 being back to Hogwarts Day, we have more details on the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.
Keep reading to find out everything we know about HBO’s new Harry Potter series including cast, filming, what the show will be about and which stars are set to return.
What is the release date?
The series is expected to release on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.
HBO has planned the series to run over 10 years, with each season focusing on a singular book.
Similar to the movies, but with time for much more detail to be explored.
What is the new Harry Potter series about?
HBO’s new series is about the same thing as the books: Harry Potter’s life at Hogwarts and his fight against Voldemort. So, similar to the films we’ll be able to watch the cast grow up as the series progresses.
The series will unpack each book in a single season. Based on the number of novels, this means we can assume there will be around seven seasons.
This means that we’re likely to get back beloved moments we lost to the books—like Deathday Parties!—and unpack plotlines and details the movie run time was forced to skim over.
HBO refers to the production as a “faithful adaptation,” so we feel confident our treasured storylines and characters will be served well.
Who has been cast in the HBO Harry Potter series?
HBO has released a few key cast members with more to come.
Here’s every character we know so far:
Harry, Ron & Hermione:
Harry Potter: Dominic McLaughlin
Ron Weasley: Alastair Stout
Hermonie Granger: Arabella Stanton
Professors:
John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledor
Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall
Nick Froster as Rubeus Hagrid
Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape
Warwick Davis in his original role of Professor Filius Flitwick
Students:
Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy
Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas
Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe
William Nash as Gregory Goyle
Alessia Leoni as Parvarti Patil
Sienna Moosah as Lavendar Brown
Leo Early as Seamus Finnigan
Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom
The Durselys:
Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley
Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley
Other cast:
Bertie Carvel as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge
Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy
Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley
Is the new Harry Potter series currently being filmed?
Filming has begun in the UK’s Warner Brothers Studio. HBO confirmed the news on Instagram, July 15 2025.
The series is being written and produced by Emmy-winning Francesca Gardiner (alongside J.K. Rowling).
Mark Mylod, of Game of Thrones and Success fame, will direct and produce.
Will Daniel Radcliff be in the new Harry Potter series?
Speaking to ComicBook.com, Radcliff confirmed he won’t appear in the show. “They’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure [HBO] will want to make their own mark on it,” he said. “I’m definitely not seeking it out in anyway,” Radcliff confirmed.
Is there a trailer?
There is no trailer for the new Harry potter series… yet!
But, since filming has begun and we’re staring to see pics of the cast in costume, it’s only a matter of time until one is released.
We’ll continue to add more updates as they come.